Michael Ballack claims Timo Werner can have a "much bigger impact" at Chelsea, backs decision to snub Liverpool

Former Chelsea midfielder Michael Ballack has weighed in on Timo Werner's decision to reject Liverpool and join Frank Lampard's side.

According to the German great, Werner will be one of Chelsea's most important players for years to come.

Timo Werner is set to join Chelsea

In an interview with the Express, Chelsea great Michael Ballack claimed that Timo Werner made the right decision by choosing the London giants over Liverpool and said that the German striker will be a success at Chelsea.

After weeks of speculation and a long-drawn transfer saga, Timo Werner snubbed both Liverpool and Manchester United and chose Chelsea as his preferred EPL destination.

Werner to Chelsea is a move that suits both parties, says Michael Ballack. — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) June 7, 2020

The German striker became Chelsea's second high-profile signing of the season after the Blues reached an agreement with young Ajax sensation Hakim Ziyech. Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has placed plenty of emphasis on building a squad for the future at the club and his signings will please the Chelsea fanbase.

Timo Werner is set to join Chelsea next season and will compete with the likes of Tammy Abraham and Olivier Giroud for a place in the starting eleven.

Also Read: Willian claims "every game is a final", calls on Chelsea teammates to improve ahead of exciting EPL finish

Timo Werner was right to choose Chelsea over Liverpool, according to Michael Ballack

Advertisement

Michael Ballack was an influential figure at Chelsea

In his interview, Michael Ballack said that Timo Werner would not have made it into the starting eleven at Liverpool. Chelsea, however, will be able to offer the young German enough time on the pitch and allow him to develop his talents in the final third.

Ballack claimed that Werner's decision to join Chelsea was in his own best interests and backed Frank Lampard to get the best out of the prolific forward.

“If Liverpool was really an option for him, he made the best decision for him, and only he can make that decision. You have to value certain things, like how much playing time you will get and how important a role in the squad you will have."

Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner become Chelsea players tomorrow 😍 pic.twitter.com/vzJdgbQn11 — Chelsea FC News (@Chelsea_FL) June 30, 2020

Liverpool's formidable front three of Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah, and Sadio Mane is arguably one of the most potent attacking outfits in the world. The feared attacking trident has had an explosive season and has catapulted Liverpool to its first Premier League title in over thirty years.

According to Chelsea legend Michael Ballack, Timo Werner would have found it very difficult to weave his way into Liverpool's starting lineup.

“Liverpool have won the Champions League and Premier League. How could Timo expect to come into that front three and start every week in place of Mo Salah, Roberto Firmino or Sadio Mane?"

Timo Werner has had a brilliant season

Michael Ballack also went on to say that Chelsea is building a young team at Frank Lampard and that Werner would feel more comfortable at the club than at Liverpool.

“Chelsea are building a young team, a new team, with a young coach. It is a great project to be part of, given how young Timo is. To be the main striker, at a huge club like Chelsea, is the best place for him. He can have a much bigger impact than he could at Liverpool."

Chelsea activated Timo Werner's €55 million release clause a few weeks ago and has secured the striker's services. With Frank Lampard at the helm and a young core, Chelsea will look to challenge Liverpool and Manchester City to the Premier League title next season.

Also Read: Former EPL manager opens up on failed Timo Werner pursuit