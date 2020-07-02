Willian claims "every game is a final", calls on Chelsea teammates to improve ahead of exciting EPL finish

EPL winger Willian is not happy with Chelsea's recent performance against a struggling West Ham side.

A late Andriy Yarmolenko goal denied Chelsea the chance to move to the third place in the EPL table.

Willian was excellent against West Ham

In an interview with Chelsea's official website, EPL star Willian has announced his side's intentions to secure a top-four spot in the EPL table. Chelsea has been in fine touch after the EPL restart and is set to qualify for the Champions League next season.

A devastating result against a struggling West Ham side has seen the EPL giants fail to move to the third place in the EPL standings but Willian has called on his teammates to maintain faith in the team.

'It’s not a time to complain. We have to win on Saturday.' — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 2, 2020

The Brazilian winger was disappointed with Chelsea's result against local EPL rivals West Ham and said that Frank Lampard's side would have to put in the extra mile to reach its goals at the end of the EPL season.

"It’s very disappointing. The plan was to win the game and we missed a chance to go third. At least we have a game on Saturday to win at home. It’s not a time to complain. We have to win on Saturday."

Chelsea had a golden opportunity to move into the third place in the EPL table and needed the three points against West Ham to improve its chances to qualify for the Champions League. However, the Blues were not composed defensively and paid a heavy price as a result.

Also Read: EPL manager Pep Guardiola confirms star winger is "going to Munich"

Advertisement

EPL winger Willian laments Chelsea's disappointing defeat to West Ham

Chelsea struggled defensively against West Ham

A goal from EPL forward Andriy Yarmolenko in the 89th minute condemned Chelsea to its first defeat since the restart of the EPL season. Frank Lampard's side went ahead in the game when Declan Rice fouled Christian Pulisic in the box.

Chelsea veteran Willian put away the penalty with aplomb to give the EPL giants the lead. West Ham pulled off a stunning comeback and scored twice to put Chelsea on the back foot. Willian was the star of the show in this EPL fixture and a stunning free-kick in the second half levelled the scores for Chelsea.

What a goal from Willian when Chelsea needed it most 🎯 pic.twitter.com/zU80BIkQWF — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 1, 2020

"We have to play every game as a final, and fight to get into the Champions League places. We deserve to finish in the top four. Sometimes we have gone up and down, but I think we deserve to be there and we have to keep that position."

A late strike from Andriy Yarmolenko ensured that Chelsea remained at the fourth place in the EPL table. With the top two spots in the EPL standings are all but confirmed, the race for the third and fourth place rages on with six EPL sides firmly in contention.

Andriy Yarmolenko broke Chelsea hearts with a late goal

Frank Lampard has his work cut out for him and has to improve Chelsea's defence if the Blues are to mount a serious EPL title challenge next season. The former Chelsea midfielder has assembled an excellent young core in his team with the likes of Christian Pulisic, Tammy Abraham, and Mason Mount putting in some excellent performances.

With the addition of Timo Werner next season, Chelsea will be a force to reckon with in the EPL. Lampard will have to bring his defence in order, however, if Chelsea is to finish in a top-four spot in the EPL this season.

Also Read: Former EPL manager opens up on failed Timo Werner pursuit