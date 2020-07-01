EPL manager Pep Guardiola confirms star winger is "going to Munich"

Pep Guardiola has stated that EPL winger Leroy Sane will do well at Bayern Munich next season.

Sane is unlikely to feature in Manchester City's clash with Liverpool this week.

Pep Guardiola claims that he has enjoyed his time with Leroy Sane

A recent report from Fabrizio Romano has revealed Pep Guardiola's feelings about Leroy Sane leaving EPL giants Manchester City to join Bayern Munich in the upcoming transfer window.

The German winger's time in the EPL has been ravaged by injuries and Pep Guardiola believes that the winger will do an excellent job with the German champions.

Pep on Leroy Sane: "It looks like he is going to Munich" pic.twitter.com/JUVpSy2QXk — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 1, 2020

Leroy Sane is explosive at his best and has used his pace to torment full-backs in the EPL. Manchester City's incredible squad depth has seen the German star fall out of favour with Pep Guardiola.

EPL winger Leroy Sane set to leave Manchester City

Leroy Sane has put in some excellent performances in the EPL

Leroy Sane has been linked with Bayern Munich for nearly a season and has struggled to make an impact at Manchester City. The winger tore his anterior cruciate ligament in an FA Community Shield match at the beginning of the season and was not able to take part in the EPL.

Pep Guardiola has wished the winger well on his German adventure and is of the opinion that Leroy Sane will make a positive impact at the club.

“Sané wanted to leave. There are some little issues but it looks like he is going to go to Munich. We wish him all the best and big thanks for our years together. He will have another chapter at a fantastic club in Bayern Munich"

Leroy Sane's transfer to Bayern is a done deal, according to Bild 🤝 pic.twitter.com/Zui10ghmoX — Goal (@goal) June 30, 2020

Pep Guardiola has managed Bayern Munich in the past and left the club to join the EPL with Manchester City. The Catalan manager won consecutive Bundesliga titles with the German giants before embarking on his EPL adventure.

The former Barcelona manager had a difficult start to his life in the EPL and failed to win the title in his first season at the Manchester City. Several high-profile names in the EPL labelled Pep Guardiola a failure and questioned whether his tactics would work in the EPL.

Pep Guardiola bounced back in the 2017/18 season and marched to his first EPL title with a record-breaking 100-point tally. Leroy Sane was an integral part of Pep Guardiola's side in his first season at the club and formed an excellent relationship with midfielder Kevin De Bruyne and David Silva.

Leroy Sane had an excellent first season in the EPL

The German winger's stocks dwindled in the following seasons with the acquisition of Riyad Mahrez at Manchester City. Bayern Munich has identified Leroy Sane as a potential replacement for Franck Ribery.

Manchester City has currently conceded the EPL title to Liverpool and looks set to finish in the second place this season. Pep Guardiola has been engaged in a very interesting tactical rivalry with Jurgen Klopp and both managers have expressed their admiration for each other.

Manchester City faces Liverpool this Thursday and will play for pride at the Etihad Stadium. With Leroy Sane set to leave the EPL, he is unlikely to start for the Cityzens against the EPL champions this week.

