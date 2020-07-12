Manchester United vs Southampton prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2019-20

Manchester United hosts Southampton at Old Trafford on Monday and could move to third place in the EPL table with a victory against the Saints.

The likes of Bruno Fernandes and Mason Greenwood have been brilliant for Manchester United and will have to be at their best against the Saints.

Manchester United's stars will back themselves against Southampton

Manchester United welcomes Southampton to the Old Trafford Stadium on Monday in a fixture that could potentially have a massive impact on the race for Champions League qualification in the Premier League.

Manchester United has been on a brilliant streak over the past few days and will look to take the game to Southampton on its home ground. The free-scoring Red Devils are one of the most potent attacking forces in the Premier League at the moment and will look to build on their rich vein of form against Southampton.

Southampton has experienced its own resurgence this season and has bounced back in a bid to secure a mid-table finish this season. The Saints were destroyed by Leicester City earlier this season and suffered an infamous 9-0 defeat but have hit back hard to steer clear of the relegation zone under Ralph Hassenhuttl.

Southampton has played attractive football this season and Manchester United will have to be wary of the Saints' threat in the final third. The Red Devils have been in exceptional touch and will look to make yet another statement with a victory on Monday.

Manchester United vs Southampton Head-to-Head

Manchester United has a good record against Southampton

While Manchester United's record against Southampton is not as spotless as it is against some of the other clubs in the Premier League, the Red Devils still hold a historical advantage over their opponents on Monday.

Manchester United has played a total of 126 fixtures against Southampton and has won 65 games. The Saints have picked up only 28 victories against the Premier League giants and will look to add to their tally later this week.

Given their stellar form since the Premier League restart, Manchester United's young stars will back themselves against Southampton at the Threatre of Dreams. The reverse at the St. Mary's Stadium ended in a disappointing 1-1 draw for Manchester United and the fifth-placed side will look to make amends with an emphatic victory at Old Trafford.

Manchester United form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Southampton form guide: D-W-L-W-D

Manchester United vs Southampton Team News

Manchester United is one of the fittest teams in the Premier League

Manchester United is one of the few teams in the Premier League to have been blessed with an absence of injuries and niggles since the restart of the season. The Red Devils have fielded the same starting eleven in their last four games and have put in excellent performances.

Manchester United has won five games on the trot and has scored 16 goals since its 1-1 draw against Tottenham Hotspur. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that he does not want to alter a winning combination and his statements confirm that Manchester United will field the same lineup for a fifth consecutive game.

Bruno Fernandes and Mason Greenwood have been sensational for Manchester United in recent weeks and will be the chief creative threats for the side. Anthony Martial and Paul Pogba have also been in good form and will look to get on to the scoresheet against Southampton.

Southampton will come into this fixture with the same 4-4-2 setup that managed a shock upset against Manchester City last week. Danny Ings has been exceptional for Southampton and will trouble Manchester United with his abilities on Monday.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Manchester United vs Southampton Predicted XI

Manchester United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): David de Gea; Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Aaron Wan-Bissaka; Nemanja Matic, Paul Pogba; Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood; Anthony Martial

Southampton Predicted XI (4-4-2): Alex McCarthy; Ryan Bertrand, Jan Bednarek, Jack Stephens, Kyle Walker-Peters; James Ward-Prowse, Oriol Romeu, Stuart Armstrong, Nathan Redmond; Che Adams, Danny Ings

Manchester United vs Southampton Prediction

Manchester United will not find it easy to break down a resolute Southampton side. The Saints held their own against Manchester City and will stick to a similar gameplan against Manchester United. Danny Ings has scored 18 goals so far this season and will look to gain ground on Jamie Vardy in the race for the Golden Boot.

Manchester United is currently in fifth place in the EPL table and is only two points behind Chelsea in the third place. The Red Devils are competing with Chelsea and Leicester City for two Champions League spots and are currently the favourites to qualify for Europe's flagship competition.

Manchester United's only weak link is its defence and both David de Gea and Harry Maguire have been prone to high-profile and costly errors in the recent past. With an attack that cannot seem to put a foot wrong, however, Manchester United should be able to maintain its scoring streak against Southampton and come away with all three points.

Prediction - Manchester United 3-2 Southampton

