Twitter erupts in anger as Manchester City's UEFA Champions League ban is overturned

In a massive decision that could impact Manchester City's long-term future, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has decided to overturn the Premier League club's European ban and allow Manchester City to take part in the Champions League next season.
Manchester City has been fined €10 million for breaching the Financial Fair Play rules set by UEFA but has managed to escape the dire ramifications of a Champions League ban.
Manchester City was initially set to incur a €30 million fine for disguising equity funds and misappropriating the coffers at the club. The Premier League club was also set to suffer a two-year ban from the Champions League.
In a landmark decision, the CAS has cleared Manchester City of the charges and has reduced the fine amount to €10 million.
Twitter had plenty to say about the court's decision. Many football pundits and fans claimed that the decision raises serious questions about the authenticity of UEFA's rule and the hold that it claims to have over Europe's biggest clubs.
Twitter filled with hilarious reactions as Manchester City verdict delivered
As is usually the norm with controversial decisions of this nature, Twitter users had a field day in the office and decided to see the funny side of the verdict.
Some users were also quick to point out that Manchester City has one of the largest financial clouts in the football world. The EPL club is known for making outlandish transfer decisions and will now have the financial freedom to go after football's more exclusive targets.
Some fans from rival clubs also accused UEFA of favouritism and claimed that Manchester City had unfairly influenced the authorities to obtain a favourable decision.
The decision taken by the CAS means spells trouble for the likes of Chelsea, Leicester City, and Manchester United who will now have to push for a top-four spot with renewed vigour to qualify for the Champions League.
Manchester City will also be able to keep many of its superstars as a result of the verdict. As far as UEFA is concerned, however, pertinent questions regarding the effectiveness of the FFP will be raised in the coming weeks.
Also Read: 5 players who could leave Manchester City this transfer windowPublished 13 Jul 2020, 14:50 IST