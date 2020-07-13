Twitter erupts in anger as Manchester City's UEFA Champions League ban is overturned

In a massive decision that could impact Manchester City's long-term future, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has decided to overturn the Premier League club's European ban and allow Manchester City to take part in the Champions League next season.

Manchester City has been fined €10 million for breaching the Financial Fair Play rules set by UEFA but has managed to escape the dire ramifications of a Champions League ban.

BREAKING: Manchester City’s two-year European ban has been lifted, and their fine reduced to €10M, by the Court of Arbitration for Sport pic.twitter.com/5jdT5RDKrr — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 13, 2020

Manchester City was initially set to incur a €30 million fine for disguising equity funds and misappropriating the coffers at the club. The Premier League club was also set to suffer a two-year ban from the Champions League.

In a landmark decision, the CAS has cleared Manchester City of the charges and has reduced the fine amount to €10 million.

Manchester City have won their appeal. Will play Champions League football but fined 10mn Euros for failing to cooperate with UEFA authorities. pic.twitter.com/WHv4fgPWdX — Alison Bender (@alibendertv) July 13, 2020

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas) announced Manchester City were cleared of "disguising equity funds" on Monday. — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 13, 2020

"Most of the alleged breaches reported by the Adjudicatory Chamber of the CFCB were either not established or time-barred." Sounds like huge loss for #Uefa investigators: Couldn't prove their points or only found wrongdoing that dates back for too long. #MCFC #ManCity https://t.co/AbnJF1x3jF — Christoph Winterbach (@derWinterbach) July 13, 2020

Twitter had plenty to say about the court's decision. Many football pundits and fans claimed that the decision raises serious questions about the authenticity of UEFA's rule and the hold that it claims to have over Europe's biggest clubs.

Twitter filled with hilarious reactions as Manchester City verdict delivered

As is usually the norm with controversial decisions of this nature, Twitter users had a field day in the office and decided to see the funny side of the verdict.

Football fans to Man Citypic.twitter.com/tX9xIpCpbZ — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) July 13, 2020

So UEFA say that many of Man City's alleged breaches were time-barred.



So they get to stay in the competition and just get a fine that they can pay handily enough. pic.twitter.com/18Lmyqse1V — Paddy Power (@paddypower) July 13, 2020

Manchester City’s 2 year European ban being overturned shouldn’t really come as a surprise to anyone. Money talks. pic.twitter.com/AanGJEteIA — Ryan. 🔴 (@Vintage_Utd) July 13, 2020

Oh I am, UEFA, am I? Is that what you think? Well if that is what you think, I have something to tell you. Something that may shock and discredit you. And that thing is as follows: I'm not wearing a tie at all. pic.twitter.com/8ARuioFmHL — Paddy Power (@paddypower) July 13, 2020

Some users were also quick to point out that Manchester City has one of the largest financial clouts in the football world. The EPL club is known for making outlandish transfer decisions and will now have the financial freedom to go after football's more exclusive targets.

Now that Manchester City’s ban is overturned it is time to activate Project Messi pic.twitter.com/ToF2bJGPvP — ⚡️🇧🇼 (@Priceless_Silva) July 13, 2020

Manchester City showing up at the UCL next season: pic.twitter.com/rsQOCmwU0J — Marvin the Paranoid Android (@Boboye_Ak) July 13, 2020

Some fans from rival clubs also accused UEFA of favouritism and claimed that Manchester City had unfairly influenced the authorities to obtain a favourable decision.

Chelsea and RM were once giving 1year Transfer ban. ❌



~ Atletico Madrid were banned for 1year from participating in Copa Del Rey. ❌



~ AC Milan were banned for 1year from UEFA Competition❌



.. But no Manchester City somehow escaped 2years UEFA Ban.



.. Cheating Fools. 🤢 — CFCTimo (@cfcforwards) July 13, 2020

Hard to see how UEFA’s FFP rules can survive this. In fact, can UEFA survive the ramifications? — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) July 13, 2020

The decision taken by the CAS means spells trouble for the likes of Chelsea, Leicester City, and Manchester United who will now have to push for a top-four spot with renewed vigour to qualify for the Champions League.

Manchester City will also be able to keep many of its superstars as a result of the verdict. As far as UEFA is concerned, however, pertinent questions regarding the effectiveness of the FFP will be raised in the coming weeks.

