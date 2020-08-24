UEFA Champions League 2019/20: Team of the season

The 2019/20 Champions League season finally culminated in a showpiece event between Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain in Lisbon yesterday. The French champions failed to stop Hansi Flick's Bayern Munich juggernaut and the mighty Bavarians were crowned the champions of Europe for the sixth time in their history.

Bayern Munich remained undefeated in the Champions League and the likes of Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Muller pioneered their side's dominance over some of the biggest names across Europe. Kingsley Coman scored the all-important goal against Paris Saint-Germain to win Bayern Munich the Champions League and an unprecedented treble.

Bayern Munich overcomes talented Paris Saint-Germain side to win the UEFA Champions League

Bayern Munich is arguably the best team in the world at the moment and has humiliated several Champions League giants on its way to the final. The German champions massacred Barcelona and Chelsea in the knock-out stages and are deserving winners of the Champions League trophy.

Several other teams have also punched above their weight this season and have managed to make a name for themselves in the competition. Gian Piero Gasperini's Atalanta was arguably one of the most entertaining teams in the competition and Lyon and RB Leipzig proved that they cannot be taken lightly either.

While the usual suspects have surprisingly failed to impress on the European front this year, the 2019/20 edition of the Champions League has featured a number of exceptional individual performances.

Goalkeeper - Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich)

Manuel Neuer is the Bayern Munich captain

Much has been said about Manuel Neuer's goalkeeping credentials over the past few years. The modern-day legend endured a dismal World Cup campaign with Germany in 2018 and his claim to a place in the national team's starting eleven has constantly been questioned.

Neuer's stunning rejuvenation under Hansi Flick will certainly silence his doubters in Germany and across the world. The Bayern Munich captain has been sensational in the Champions League this season and has barely put a foot wrong for his side.

34 years old and still making big saves in big games for Bayern.



Manuel Neuer 👏 pic.twitter.com/3pO3aXVYFo — B/R Football (@brfootball) August 23, 2020

The World Cup winner stepped up for Bayern Munich in the Champions League final and made crucial saves against Paris Saint-Germain to ensure that his side maintained a pivotal clean sheet. Neuer made a massive statement with his performances in this Champions League campaign and his leadership skills at Bayern Munich have made the Bavarians a formidable team.

Honourable Mentions: Keylor Navas (Paris Saint-Germain)

