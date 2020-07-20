La Liga 2019/20: Team of the season

The 89th edition of La Liga has finally come to an end and it has been an exhilarating season filled with highs and lows for Spain's 20 best teams. Spanish football lived up to its billing and oozed technical brilliance this season but also gave fans plenty of edge-of-the-seat action throughout the year.

Real Madrid clinched its 34th La Liga title earlier this week after Barcelona's miserable restart to the season culminated in a shock 2-1 defeat to Osasuna. Los Blancos have finally managed to overcome Catalan domination in La Liga and Zinedine Zidane deserves praise for guiding Real Madrid through a tricky transition period.

🏆 CHAMPIONS! 🏆



📰 📽️📸 Read all about it, see the goals, scroll through the photos.



💪 HALA MADRID!

Intense La Liga relegation battle sees Leganes, Mallorca, and Espanyol suffer

While Real Madrid celebrated its La Liga triumph in style, Espanyol suffered a miserable end to the campaign at the opposite end of the table and may well have to play against Barcelona B in the Segunda Division next season.

The 2020/21 edition of La Liga will see SD Huesca and Cadiz enter the fold as newly promoted sides from the Segunda Division. Barcelona will hope to exorcise the demons of its terrible La Liga restart and start the new season on a brighter note.

La Liga often boasts the best players in the world and several superstars have put in incredible performances throughout the season to cement their place in this eleven. Real Madrid is unsurprisingly represented heavily in this eleven and takes up more than half the team, while only one Barcelona player (no prizes for guessing) makes it into our La Liga team of the season.

Goalkeeper - Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid)

Thibaut Courtois is Real Madrid's first-choice goalkeeper

Thibaut Courtois has been nothing short of a phenomenon for Real Madrid in La Liga this season. The Belgian goalkeeper has stepped up time and again for Los Blancos and has battled the odds to take his place as Real Madrid's premier shot-stopper for years to come.

The former Chelsea man did not have a good first season in La Liga but has more than made amends with his sensational performances this season. Being the best goalkeeper in La Liga is no mean feat and Thibaut Courtois thoroughly deserves the coveted Zamora trophy this year.

Thibaut Courtois has basically completed goalkeeping:



✋🇪🇸 Zamora trophy and league titles in Spain

✋🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Golden glove and league titles in England

✋🇧🇪 GOTY and league title in Belgium

🏆 Golden Glove at the World Cup for best keeper

The Real Madrid star will go into the Champions League brimming with confidence and will have to pull out yet another rabbit from his hat against Manchester City next month.

Honourable Mentions: Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona), Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid), Tomas Vaclik (Sevilla)

