Europa League 2019/20: Team of the season

After a thoroughly eventful and historic season, Spanish side Sevilla emerged as deserving winners of the Europa League yesterday after defeating Inter Milan by a 3-2 margin in what was one of the most exhilarating games of the season.

Under the tutelage of Julen Lopetegui, the Andalusian side won its fourth Europa League title in seven years and is the most successful side in the history of the competition. The likes of Inter Milan and Manchester United also provided stiff competition and had excellent runs in the Europa League.

Sevilla has marked its stamp of authority on the Europa League

Sevilla won a record sixth Europa League title after defeating Inter Milan by a 3-2 margin in the final yesterday. The Spanish side has qualified for the Champions League and will look to make a mark on Europe's premier competition next season.

The group stages of the Europa League saw the likes of Bayer Leverkusen and the Rangers stage impressive performances. LASK was the surprise package this season but the Austrian club's Europa League dream ended at the hands of Manchester United.

A number of European heavyweights have impressed in the Europa League this season. The likes of Manchester United, Inter Milan, and AS Roma managed to make it to the latter stages of the Europa League and are building teams that can compete for silverware over the next decade. Several players from these teams have enjoyed impressive Europa League campaign and have taken their place in this team of the season.

Goalkeeper - Sergio Romero (Manchester United)

Sergio Romero is an extremely reliable presence

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took a surprising decision in the FA Cup and fielded David de Gea between the sticks instead of his designated cup goalkeeper, Sergio Romero. The decision did not pay dividends as De Gea's errors resulted in a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Chelsea.

David de Gea started the Europa League semi-final against Sevilla ahead of the Argentine and the Red Devils were thrown out of the competition yet again. Sergio Romero has been a colossus for Manchester United in the Europa League and can leave the competition with his head held high. The Argentine shot-stopper edged Sevilla star Bono to the Golden Glove with seven clean sheets.

I think it’s about time we spoke about why Sergio Romero plays in cup competitions and then gets dropped for semis? Especially when DeGea has been woeful. I think that decision is wrong. Thoughts everyone? We’ve lost 3 semi finals this year!!! #mufc 🔴🔴 — Lianne Sanderson (@liannesanderson) August 17, 2020

Sergio Romero may not be the first-choice goalkeeper at Manchester United but made a strong claim to a more regular spot in the starting eleven with some strong performances in the Europa League. The Argentine star has been linked with a move away from Manchester United and is arguably the best second-choice goalkeeper in the world at the moment.

Honourable Mentions: Bono (Sevilla), Samir Handanovic (Inter Milan)

