Serie A 2019/20: Team of the season

The curtains have finally been drawn on the 2019/20 edition of the Serie A and the past year has seen several Italian teams transform into potent attacking forces that are creating ripples in the Champions League and across the world.

Juventus managed to secure its ninth consecutive Serie A title with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala becoming a crucial part of the Bianconeri's march to the title.

Lazio and Atalanta managed to thrill all of Italy with their stunning attacking exploits and Inter Milan made steady progress under Antonio Conte. Juventus will not find it particularly easy to make it ten in a row next season.

Serie A giants Juventus clinch the Scudetto as Lecce, Brescia, and SPAL suffer relegation

The Serie A also saw its fair share of trepidation and heartbreak as Lecce slipped into the relegation zone after suffering a 4-3 loss against Parma. Genoa managed a miraculous 3-0 victory against Hellas Verona on the final day of the season to hold on to its spot in the Serie A.

Several other teams in Italy have also moved in the right direction since the Serie A restart. Napoli continues to improve under the leadership of Gennaro Gattuso and the likes of Nicolo Zaniolo and Federico Chiesa have made ripples in Rome and Florence. AC Milan has been one of the best teams in Europe since the Serie A restart and will be a force to reckon with next season under Stefano Pioli.

While several superstars in the Serie A have lived up to expectations this season, the league has also witnessed the emergence of some new names who have managed to make their mark on Italian football. This list represents a fairly balanced team that boasts an exceptional blend of experience and youthful exuberance.

Goalkeeper - Thomas Strakosha (Lazio)

Strakusha has been a reliable presence between the sticks for Lazio

Lazio shot-stopper Thomas Strakosha has managed to narrowly pip the likes of Samir Handanovic and Wojciech Szczesny to the goalkeeper's spot in this eleven. The Albanian goalkeeper has one of the best save percentages in the Serie A this season and has been one of the most dependable shot-stoppers in the league.

Strakosha is the only Serie A goalkeeper to play all 38 league fixtures this season and has made 125 saves for Lazio. The Serie A has not lived up to its defensive reputation this season but Strakosha's heroics have seen Lazio concede only 42 goals this season.

The Albanian star has been an unsung hero in Lazio's sensational season and is one of the most promising goalkeepers in Europe. Strakosha has improved considerably since the start of the season and looks comfortable in Lazio colours.

Honourable Mentions: Wojciech Szczesny (Juventus), Samir Handanovic (Inter Milan), Juan Musso (Udinese), Gianluigi Donnarumma (AC Milan)

