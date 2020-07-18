Reports: Juventus plan squad overhaul as eight players set to face the axe

According to several reports in the Italian media, Serie A giants Juventus are planning a massive squad revamp in the upcoming transfer window. Many Juventus stars have not lived up to the club's expectations this season and are likely to leave for greener pastures this summer.

Juventus is known for its shrewd transfer policy and will look to replace the offloaded players with fresh talents in the transfer market. Sarri reportedly has a plan in mind for Juventus and is likely to get what he wants in the transfer window.

Maurizio Sarri says Juventus 'hit the post' against Sassuolo in quest for title 🏆 pic.twitter.com/kBlg4AnYw7 — Stadium Astro (@stadiumastro) July 17, 2020

Juventus has dominated the Serie A table for well over a decade and may well find itself in a period of transition over the next few years. With several club stalwarts on the wrong side of 30, the Bianconeri will need to replenish the squad's resources to sustain their incredible success.

Maurizio Sarri has not had the best of seasons at Juventus and has largely failed to imprint his ideas on the squad. The Bianconeri have largely depended on individual brilliance to pull them across the finish line on several occasions and will want to improve their style of play next season.

Higuain and Matuidi set to leave Juventus as Maurizio Sarri implements changes

Gonzalo Higuain may leave Juventus

According to an article published by Italian media outlet Tuttosport, Argentine striker Gonzalo Higuain may leave Juventus in the upcoming transfer window. The forward has had several fitness issues and has often been left on the bench by Maurizio Sarri this season.

Juventus to set to field a completely new midfield trio next season as both Blaise Matuidi and Sami Khedira are set to leave the club this summer. Juventus has also brought in the young Arthur Melo from Barcelona and has already parted with veteran midfielder Miralem Pjanic.

Fringe players Luca Pellegrini and Cristian Romero are also set to be offloaded in the transfer window to make room for Juventus' new recruits. With Maurizio Sarri at the helm, the Bianconeri will have a busy outing in the transfer market.

The famed Juventus back-line has not lived up to its expectations this season and Maurizio Sarri will also want to shore up the squad's defence and find a young centre-back to partner Matthijs de Ligt.

Mattia De Sciglio has struggled in Turin and will likely be the first casualty in a summer squad overhaul. Italian centre-back Daniele Rugani has also failed to make an impact in the starting eleven this season and may leave the club.

Cristiano Ronaldo will play with new teammates next season

Juventus is currently at the top of the Serie A table and is likely to win yet another league title this season. The Bianconeri have not been as dominant as Maurizio Sarri would have liked over the past few months and still have to contend with an in-form Atalanta side for the Serie A title.

The reigning Serie A champions currently hold a 6-point lead at the top of the table and will have to defeat Lazio on Monday to add an element of certainty to their bid for the title.

