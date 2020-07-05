×
"Finally!" Cristiano Ronaldo was relieved after his free-kick, says Maurizio Sarri

  • Maurizio Sarri was pleased after Cristiano Ronaldo's brilliant free-kick secured a victory for Juventus against Torino yesterday.
  • The derby victory helped Juventus open up a 7-point lead over the chasing pack in the Serie A.
Aditya Hosangadi
ANALYST
News
Modified 05 Jul 2020, 12:42 IST
Cristiano Ronaldo scored a free-kick against Torino
Cristiano Ronaldo scored a free-kick against Torino

After a long-drawn wait at Juventus, Cristiano Ronaldo scored from a direct free-kick in the much-hyped Turin derby yesterday. Maurizio Sarri was full of praise for his talisman and claimed that the goal came as a relief to Cristiano Ronaldo and the rest of the Juventus squad.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored for Juventus in the second half against Torino and helped consolidate his side's position at the top of the Serie A table. The Portuguese forward has not had the best luck with set-pieces in the recent past and the free-kick is a reminder of his supernatural abilities.

Cristiano Ronaldo's goal was the fourth of the match and the third for Juventus. His stunning strike helped Juventus consolidate its winning position in the derby and the Bianconeri picked up an easy three points yet again.

Cristiano Ronaldo's season at the club has largely been a success so far. After a shaky start, the Portuguese forward has found the back of the net regularly and is one of Juventus' most important players.

Maurizio Sarri is pleased with Cristiano Ronaldo's free-kick

Cristiano Ronaldo played a role in his side
Cristiano Ronaldo played a role in his side's victory

Maurizio Sarri was please with Cristiano Ronaldo's efforts and lavished praise on the Juventus star after the match. Juventus defeated local rivals Torino by a margin of 4-1 with Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala, Douglas Costa, and Juan Cuadrado getting on the scoresheet.

Sarri went on to reveal that Cristiano Ronaldo had endured a miserable spell in terms of free-kicks and was relieved to have finally scored from a set-piece for Juventus.

Cristiano Ronaldo had failed to score a free-kick in his previous 43 attempts and scored his first set-piece goal for Juventus yesterday.

"The free-kick goal? I thought he didn't suffer, then at the end of the game he said 'finally', so it means that he suffered a little".

With his brilliant free-kick, Cristiano Ronaldo became the first player in nearly 60 years to score 25 goals in a single season for Juventus. Juventus legend Omar Sivori was the last player to achieve the remarkable feat in the 1960/61 season.

Cristiano Ronaldo's goal and his overall performance against Torino brings him closer to Lazio striker Ciro Immobile on the list of Serie A's top goalscorers this season.

Paulo Dybala also scored for the Bianconeri in the early stages of the game after a brilliant run that left two defenders on the ground. The Argentine forward has been in brilliant form in the past few weeks and is improving under Maurizio Sarri.

Paulo Dybala scored an important goal for Juventus
Paulo Dybala scored an important goal for Juventus

Paulo Dybala has built a good relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo over the past year and has linked up well with the Portuguese forward since the restart of the Serie A season.

Lazio's shock defeat to AC Milan yesterday sees Juventus 7 points clear at the top of the table. The likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala have all but powered Juventus to yet another Serie A title.

Published 05 Jul 2020, 12:42 IST
Serie A TIM 2019-20 Juventus Football Torino Football Cristiano Ronaldo Paulo Dybala Maurizio Sarri
