Twitter reacts as Cristiano Ronaldo scores stunning freekick for Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo finally broke his free kick duck for Juventus, as he scored a stunning goal against Torino in a 4-1 victory.

With 25 goals to his name, Cristiano Ronaldo is first Juventus player to score more than 25 league goals since 1961.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a sublime free-kick for Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo made the headlines once again, as he gained plaudits universally for his stunning second-half free-kick for Juventus. The Bianconeri took on Torino in a crucial Serie A encounter and broke the deadlock in next to no time, as Paulo Dybala got the ball rolling for his side.

Juan Cuadrado added a second, but Andrea Belotti halved the deficit before half time, as Torino threatened to hit back.

However, fans were treated to an absolute scorcher in the second half, as Cristiano Ronaldo finally broke his free-kick duck for Juventus.

In the 60th minute, the Bianconeri were awarded a set-piece a few yards outside the penalty area, as all eyes were locked on Ronaldo.

The Portuguese talisman stepped up and drilled a venomous drive into the back of the net, as the ball flew past the despairing dive of Salvatore Sirigu between the sticks for Torino.

Cristiano Ronaldo noticed he was giving every other active player a double digit gap in free kick goals, he decided to a take a 2 year break to make things a bit even and still no one could outscore him...



Now he has returned, catch him if you can. — UG (@UgwunnaEjikem) July 4, 2020

The previous time Ronaldo scored a league free kick:



- England was still in the EU

- Arsene Wenger was Arsenal’s manager

- Leicester City were reigning PL champions

- Salah was still at Roma

- Real Madrid had 11 UCL’s

- XXXTentacion & Lil Peep were alive (RIP)

- Messi had 2 kids https://t.co/LbuVAJivUC — Dr Puig™ (bagged) (@DrPuigv2) July 4, 2020

🚨 CRISTIANO RONALDO SCORES HIS FIRST SERIE A FREE-KICK 🚨 pic.twitter.com/zXxuNQ1gQx — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 4, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored his first free-kick for Juventus in a competitive game for the club.



The long, long wait is over. pic.twitter.com/hAh6hA7rY0 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) July 4, 2020

Ronaldo scores a free kick with the exact technique we have been BEGGING him to use since the 2018 World Cup. Why wasn’t he using it all along? — Cerebronè (@Cerebrone) July 4, 2020

A quick reminder Lionel Messi has won more Ballon D'or's in his career than Ronaldo has scored League Freekicks since 2014



🐐 pic.twitter.com/CfgnpTymS4 — Ryan (@MessiCFi) July 4, 2020

Ronaldo fans celebrating Ronaldo's free kick goal pic.twitter.com/c1VSH8HXBk — ً (@xOluwaseyi) July 4, 2020

ronaldo just scored a free kick, 2020 going absolutely crazy — Aaron West (@oeste) July 4, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo's first Serie A free kick goal was worth the wait 💥 pic.twitter.com/83zAvCPx4B — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 4, 2020

Ronaldo missing penalties and scoring freekicks. The re-start of Serie-A has been strange indeed. — hash (@hashim0307) July 4, 2020

Bruno Fernandes scored a freekick and Cristiano Ronaldo finally broke his freekick drought .



Another assist for Bruno Fernandes 😌 — Ugbedeojo (@Certifiedopeboi) July 4, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the first Juventus player to score 25+ league goals in a single season since 1961 pic.twitter.com/mi1wC7hVgD — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) July 4, 2020

1,455 misses later & Cristiano Ronaldo has scored from a free kick 🔥 https://t.co/owXAKc41lv — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) July 4, 2020

Congratulations to Ronaldo as he nets his first Freekick goal for Juve in 2 years.



A real source of motivation for people that want to give up. NEVER EVER,

Keep going, no matter what!

Congratulations again. — Edmund 💉 (@EdmundOris) July 4, 2020

Another incredible goal by @Cristiano.

He's just become the first Juventus player to score 25+ league goals in a single season since 1961. He's 35! https://t.co/DzLS5P8u3h — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 4, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala both score for the fourth consecutive Juventus game.



Juve's strike partners keep them clear at the top of Serie A 👊 pic.twitter.com/RoVNgfbrO4 — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 4, 2020

Juventus secured all three point with a 4-1 victory, as a late own goal from Koffi Djidji compounded Toniro's misery. The Bianconeri are now seven points clear of second-placed Lazio and look well positioned to win their ninth Serie A title in succession.

