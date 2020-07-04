×
Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
Advertisement

Twitter reacts as Cristiano Ronaldo scores stunning freekick for Juventus

  • Cristiano Ronaldo finally broke his free kick duck for Juventus, as he scored a stunning goal against Torino in a 4-1 victory.
  • With 25 goals to his name, Cristiano Ronaldo is first Juventus player to score more than 25 league goals since 1961.
Vishal Subramanian
ANALYST
News
Modified 04 Jul 2020, 23:15 IST
Cristiano Ronaldo scored a sublime free-kick for Juventus
Cristiano Ronaldo scored a sublime free-kick for Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo made the headlines once again, as he gained plaudits universally for his stunning second-half free-kick for Juventus. The Bianconeri took on Torino in a crucial Serie A encounter and broke the deadlock in next to no time, as Paulo Dybala got the ball rolling for his side.

Juan Cuadrado added a second, but Andrea Belotti halved the deficit before half time, as Torino threatened to hit back.

However, fans were treated to an absolute scorcher in the second half, as Cristiano Ronaldo finally broke his free-kick duck for Juventus.

In the 60th minute, the Bianconeri were awarded a set-piece a few yards outside the penalty area, as all eyes were locked on Ronaldo.

The Portuguese talisman stepped up and drilled a venomous drive into the back of the net, as the ball flew past the despairing dive of Salvatore Sirigu between the sticks for Torino.

Advertisement

Juventus secured all three point with a 4-1 victory, as a late own goal from Koffi Djidji compounded Toniro's misery. The Bianconeri are now seven points clear of second-placed Lazio and look well positioned to win their ninth Serie A title in succession.

Also Read: Twitter reacts as Manchester United demolish Bournemouth to send top-four statement

Published 04 Jul 2020, 23:03 IST
Serie A TIM 2019-20 Juventus Football Torino Football Cristiano Ronaldo Paulo Dybala Twitter Reactions
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Serie A TIM 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 30
FT JUV TOR
4 - 1
 Juventus vs Torino
58' SAS LEC
1 - 1
 Sassuolo vs Lecce
Today LAZ MIL 01:15 AM Lazio vs Milan
Today INT BOL 08:45 PM Internazionale vs Bologna
Today CAG ATA 11:00 PM Cagliari vs Atalanta
Today PAR FIO 11:00 PM Parma vs Fiorentina
Today UDI GEN 11:00 PM Udinese vs Genoa
Today BRE HEL 11:00 PM Brescia vs Hellas Verona
Today SAM SPA 11:00 PM Sampdoria vs SPAL
Tomorrow NAP ROM 01:15 AM Napoli vs Roma
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
La Liga 2019-20
Bundesliga 2019-20
Serie A TIM 2019-20
MLS 2020
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us
🔍
Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी