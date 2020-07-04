Twitter reacts as Cristiano Ronaldo scores stunning freekick for Juventus
- Cristiano Ronaldo finally broke his free kick duck for Juventus, as he scored a stunning goal against Torino in a 4-1 victory.
- With 25 goals to his name, Cristiano Ronaldo is first Juventus player to score more than 25 league goals since 1961.
Cristiano Ronaldo made the headlines once again, as he gained plaudits universally for his stunning second-half free-kick for Juventus. The Bianconeri took on Torino in a crucial Serie A encounter and broke the deadlock in next to no time, as Paulo Dybala got the ball rolling for his side.
Juan Cuadrado added a second, but Andrea Belotti halved the deficit before half time, as Torino threatened to hit back.
However, fans were treated to an absolute scorcher in the second half, as Cristiano Ronaldo finally broke his free-kick duck for Juventus.
In the 60th minute, the Bianconeri were awarded a set-piece a few yards outside the penalty area, as all eyes were locked on Ronaldo.
The Portuguese talisman stepped up and drilled a venomous drive into the back of the net, as the ball flew past the despairing dive of Salvatore Sirigu between the sticks for Torino.
Juventus secured all three point with a 4-1 victory, as a late own goal from Koffi Djidji compounded Toniro's misery. The Bianconeri are now seven points clear of second-placed Lazio and look well positioned to win their ninth Serie A title in succession.
Published 04 Jul 2020, 23:03 IST