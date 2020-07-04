Twitter reacts as Manchester United demolish Bournemouth to send top-four statement

Manchester United dispatched Bournemouth 5-2 at Old Trafford to move into the Premier League top four.

The Red Devils produced a stunning showing and sent out a massive statement to the rest of the Premier League.

Mason Greenwood and Bruno Fernandes were in top form for Manchester United

Manchester United put on a show at Old Trafford, as they recorded a stunning 5-2 victory against Bournemouth in the Premier League.The Red Devils toppled Chelsea in the Premier League top-four, as they leapfrogged the Blues after their commanding victory. However, Chelsea have a game in hand and could return to the Champions League spots with a victory against Watford this week.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side fell behind to a Junior Stanislas goal, as Harry Maguire was nutmegged inside the box before the Englishman slammed the ball past David de Gea's near post.

Stanislas just sent Harry Maguire back to Leicester City 😭🤣 pic.twitter.com/u3vhuPO3aL — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) July 4, 2020

Roy Keane watching Harry Maguire and David De Gea like... pic.twitter.com/rJeMmpFCTM — Football Tweet (@Football__Tweet) July 4, 2020

Harry Maguire has just had his career ended by Junior Stanislas pic.twitter.com/8uSE0awurM — Elliot Hackney (@ElliotHackney) July 4, 2020

However, Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial all scored before the interval to give the Red Devils a commanding 3-1 lead. The trio have been in sublime form this season and capped off a stunning display at Old Trafford with well deserved goals.

Mason Greenwood has scored as many Premier League goals this season as Roberto Firmino (8).



Greenwood has started 7 games. Firmino has started 30. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/opqgqjwIfT — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) July 4, 2020

Goodness me, what a prospect @masongreenwood is. He will score a lot of goals. A lot. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) July 4, 2020

Eric Bailly conceded a comical penalty second after coming on and Josh King calmly slotted home the resulting penalty, as Bournemouth threatened to fight back.

Eric Bailly has a funnier showreel than most comedians — ManUtdMindset (@ManUtdMindset) June 27, 2020

45:00 — Eric Bailly comes on.

46:00 — Eric Bailly concedes a penalty.



Terrific start that. — 🐐™ (@TheFergusonCode) July 4, 2020

Greenwood ensured that the Cherries would have no way back, as he slammed a right footed shot emphatically into the top corner.

Manchester United dominated the game and struck a fifth goal before the 60th minute mark. Bruno Fernandes, who has been one of the most influential January signings in recent Premier League history, scored a stunning free kick to put the game to bed.

BRUNO FERNANDES TWO ASSISTS AND A GOAL, I HOPE MIDFIELDERS ACROSS THE COUNTRY HAVE NOTEPADS OUT — ManUtdMindset (@ManUtdMindset) July 4, 2020

If Bruno Fernandes keeps playing like this it's only a matter of time before a big club comes in for him. — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) July 4, 2020

Bruno Fernandes now has 11 goal contributions (six goals, five assists) in nine Premier League games for Manchester United pic.twitter.com/xHdj9wSdSM — utdreport (@utdreport) July 4, 2020

The Portuguese star scored his sixth league goal of the season and has been the Red Devils' talisman since his big-money move.

Manchester United have been in blistering form since the restart and sent out a massive statement of intent, as the look to carry on the momentum into the business end of the season.

Mason Greenwood

⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️

⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️🅰️🅰️🅰️



Anthony Martial

⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️

⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️

🅰️🅰️🅰️🅰️🅰️🅰️



Marcus Rashford

⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️

⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️

🅰️🅰️🅰️🅰️🅰️🅰️🅰️



18, 22 and 24 years old. pic.twitter.com/X5Db880JQw — Squawka Football (@Squawka) July 4, 2020

Feels like it has gone under the radar that Greenwood, Rashford, Martial (54) have surpassed Salah, Mane, Firmino (51) for goals this season. — Alex Shaw (@AlexShawESPN) July 4, 2020

Can't even imagine the jealousy non-Utd fans must feel when watching Mason Greenwood — Pøgba Senior (@TheSaItIsHere) July 4, 2020

Manchester United score five goals at home in the Premier League for the first time since December 2011 🤯 pic.twitter.com/qhObX7tkY3 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 4, 2020

Mason Greenwood is the youngest player for Manchester United to reach the 15-goal mark in a season since Wayne Rooney in 2004. ⭐ pic.twitter.com/6MkwcGeKYw — Football Tweet (@Football__Tweet) July 4, 2020