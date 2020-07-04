Twitter reacts as Manchester United demolish Bournemouth to send top-four statement
- Manchester United dispatched Bournemouth 5-2 at Old Trafford to move into the Premier League top four.
- The Red Devils produced a stunning showing and sent out a massive statement to the rest of the Premier League.
Manchester United put on a show at Old Trafford, as they recorded a stunning 5-2 victory against Bournemouth in the Premier League.The Red Devils toppled Chelsea in the Premier League top-four, as they leapfrogged the Blues after their commanding victory. However, Chelsea have a game in hand and could return to the Champions League spots with a victory against Watford this week.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side fell behind to a Junior Stanislas goal, as Harry Maguire was nutmegged inside the box before the Englishman slammed the ball past David de Gea's near post.
However, Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial all scored before the interval to give the Red Devils a commanding 3-1 lead. The trio have been in sublime form this season and capped off a stunning display at Old Trafford with well deserved goals.
Eric Bailly conceded a comical penalty second after coming on and Josh King calmly slotted home the resulting penalty, as Bournemouth threatened to fight back.
Greenwood ensured that the Cherries would have no way back, as he slammed a right footed shot emphatically into the top corner.
Manchester United dominated the game and struck a fifth goal before the 60th minute mark. Bruno Fernandes, who has been one of the most influential January signings in recent Premier League history, scored a stunning free kick to put the game to bed.
The Portuguese star scored his sixth league goal of the season and has been the Red Devils' talisman since his big-money move.
Manchester United have been in blistering form since the restart and sent out a massive statement of intent, as the look to carry on the momentum into the business end of the season.Published 04 Jul 2020, 21:52 IST