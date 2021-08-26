The new Saints Row reboot is inspired by pop-culture sensations like John Wick and Hobbs & Shaw

Volition has unveiled a new Saints Row reboot that will take players back to their roots.

Saints Row was more than a game, rather a pop-culture sensation of the late 2000s and early 2010s. With its over-the-top humor and its ridiculous action, the series presented a modern-day satire of society. Starting as street gangs to become celebrities, followed by the presidency and finally masters of the universe. The Third Street Saints have had an epic journey.

When agents of mayhem failed to recapture the magic, Volition decided to reboot the game.

The New Saints Row takes inspiration from the best of pop culture

With a mix of wild west themes and over-the-top south-west and Mexican-inspired antics, the new Saints Row reboot gives off a strong Total Overdose: A Gunslinger's Tale in Mexico vibe. While Saints Row has scaled back the over-the-top ridiculous antics of Saints Row IV and Gat out of Hell, the developers have promised to retain the Saints Row vibe.

When asked about inspiration, the developers highlighted three recent movies, among many others. John Wick for its action, Baby Driver for the car drive, and Fast and Furious Presents Hobbs and Shaw for its humor.

The John Wick movie series is known for its violent action and gory visualization. Similarly, the movie Baby Driver showed off amazing driving stunts. Hobbs and Shaw, a spinoff of the Fast and Furious series, featuring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Jason Statum, is filled with over-the-top antics. It is quite understandable why the developers considered these movies as inspiration.

With a long list of pop culture references, the new Saints Row pays homage to a lot other than the original series.

The Saints Row reboot launches on February 25th, 2022, for all major home consoles and PCs via the Epic Games Store.

