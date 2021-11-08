How old is Sarah Jessica Parker? 'Sex and the City' star lashes out at ageist comments

Sarah Jessica Parker’s appearance on And Just Like That... has gained a lot of public attention. However, the actress recently opened up about her appearance on the series.

In an interview with Vogue for the December 2021 issue, Parker spoke about online criticism regarding female characters in the franchise. She said that there had been a lot of misogynist conversations regarding them and has also seen some comments on social media.

Parker said that she feels people don’t want them to be okay where they are, and they enjoy them being pained by who they are today and how they choose to age naturally and not look perfect. She added that she knows what she looks like, and since she has no other choice, she can’t do anything about it.

Producer and writer of Sex and the City and the showrunner of And Just Like That..., Michael Patrick King, had similar opinions as Sarah Jessica Parker. He said that the show’s announcement received a positive response, but people started sharing pictures of the Golden Girls.

Sarah Jessica Parker and her age

Born on March 25, 1965, Sarah Jessica Parker is a popular actress and producer. She is 56 years old and well-known for her appearance as Carrie Bradshaw on HBO’s Sex and the City.

Kristin Davis, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Cynthia Nixon are seen on the set of 'And Just Like That...' the follow-up series to 'Sex and the City' in SoHo on July 20, 2021, in New York City (Image via Getty Images)

Parker’s character became famous along with the series and was described as one of the best female characters in American television. She reprised her role in the films Sex and the City and Sex and the City 2 and will play the role again in And Just Like That…

And Just Like That… premiere date, cast, and more

And Just Like That… is an upcoming comedy-drama television series and a revival of Sex and the City. It will consist of 10 episodes and will premiere sometime in December 2021 on HBO Max and Sky Comedy.

The series will feature Sarah Jessica Parker, Nicole Ari Parker, Isaac Cole Powell, Cynthia Nixon, Sarita Choudhury, Kristin Davis, Sara Ramirez, and Karen Pittman in the lead roles.

The series was confirmed in January 2021, and Julie Rottenberg and Elisa Zuritsky are the executive producers and writers of the show. Production started in June 2021 in New York City, and the first table read was held in the same month at the show’s studio.

Edited by Shaheen Banu