How many kids does Sarah Jessica Parker have? Actress shares rare photos of her and Matthew Broderick's children

On Friday, September 10, Sex and the City star Sarah Jessica Parker shared her children's statuses in an Instagram post. She included snaps of her three children as they headed back to school and college. According to her post, her eldest child, son James, will start his first year of college, while her twin daughters are going into seventh grade.

Sarah Jessica Parker also commented on her wholesome week, seeing off her children to their respective educational institutions, by saying,

"Gutted at the time passed. Passing. Exhilarated by the possibilities that await them. The love. The love. The love."

The 56-year-old star shares her children with husband Matthew Broderick (of 1986's Ferris Bueller's Day Off fame). The couple married in 1997.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick's children

After being in a relationship for five years, Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick married on 19 May 1997 in Manhattan. Parker gave birth to her first child with Broderick, James Wilkie, on 28 October 2002. Their firstborn was named after Matthew Broderick's late father, James.

In 2009, the couple had twin daughters through a surrogate mother. Marion Loretta Elwell and Tabitha Hodge were born on 22 June 2009, when their elder brother James was around 6. Their twin daughters' middle names are reportedly from Sarah's side of the family.

In late 2016, Sarah Jessica Parker made the cover of Edit Magazine, where she said,

"If I could revisit one moment in my life, it would be the birth of my children, definitely... I only got to give birth once. James is like, why do you always want to talk about that?!"

Regarding motherhood, in a 2018 interview with MOTHER magazine, the actress revealed:

"You're in a constant state of worrying about your children. It's very painful and it's exhilarating. It's a really interesting way of living in the world....I think, 'I wish Tabitha and Loretta were with me now and they could see this.'"

She further added,

"That's the good part. It's not for everybody—there's a lot that's really hard. It's exhausting and you're basically just cleaning up after people all day. You're one big, good, old-fashioned secretary."

The Footloose star also reminisced that,

"All I do is organize peoples' lives and get them here and there and all that. It's what I wanted and with that, though, comes witnessing somebody hopefully develop into a really interesting, decent person who contributes something."

While the pair's firstborn son, James, is around 18 years old, his sisters are around 12 years old.

