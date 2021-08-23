Who is Stephanie Beatriz's husband, Brad Hoss? Brooklyn Nine-Nine star welcomes her first child 

Stephanie Beatriz, who plays Detective Roza Diaz on the hit NBC show Brooklyn Nine-Nine, welcomed her first child last week. The actress confirmed the news on her Instagram, sharing a concealed glimpse of her daughter in a baby car seat carrier.

The caption for the post read,

"BÉBÉ HAS ARRIVED in style (and more importantly SAFETY)."

Beatriz also mentioned in the post that her daughter's name is Rosaline.

The Hot White Heist star further added:

"I'm very very in awe of the entire experience of having a kiddo. it is INCREDIBLE and HARD AF and BEAUTIFUL and EMOTIONAL…"

The 40-year old actress shares Rosaline with her husband Brad Hoss. Several fans of the actress have speculated that the newborn's name is based on Beatriz's character in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Rosa (Rosalita Diaz).

IM SORRY did Stephanie Beatriz actually name her baby after Rosa?!??? I am IN TEARS 🥺😭🥰 #Brooklyn99 pic.twitter.com/ioP7pFZrgz — Beth (@beth_99x) August 22, 2021

Stephanie Beatriz has taken a less featured role in the ongoing eighth season of the series. The star, who identifies as bisexual, is set to voice Batwoman (also a bisexual character) in the upcoming DC animated film, Catwoman: Hunted.

Who is Stephanie Beatriz's husband, Brad Hoss?

Bradley Boehlefeld, more commonly known as Brad Hoss, is an actor-turned marketing director. Hoss tried his luck at acting in the early 1990s but switched careers later on. As an actor, Hoss only has five acting credits. Brad Hoss started his acting career with a brief uncredited role in 1994's My Summer Story, according to his IMDB profile. His last role was in 2011's Hyenas, where he played an extra.

Brad Hoss was born on 22 January 1982, in Mentor, Ohio, USA. He has been married to Stephanie Beatriz since 6 October 2018. The couple got engaged in October 2017.

The 39-year old is a marketing director at Super Evil Genius Corp. Hoss has accumulated over 10 years of experience in the field.

According to US Weekly,

"Hoss proposed with a custom rose-gold, pear-shaped morganite ring from Los Angeles jeweler Joy Smith of Communion by Joy."

Stephanie Beatriz, who identifies as bisexual, recently discussed her pregnancy and marriage in an interview with PEOPLE. She stated that her marriage does not signify that she has become "any less queer":

" I was able to be my fullest, most authentic self around Brad. He's (Brad Hoss) extremely empathetic and open," says the star.

Brad Hoss mentioned in an Instagram post:

"We brought Rosaline (Roz-uh-line) home last week, and it's been a wild & crazy & amazing adventure every step of the way."

