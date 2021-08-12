Where to watch Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 8 online: Release date, streaming details, episodes and all you need to know

The eighth and final season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine is finally here. It is expected to have ten episodes, with two dropping each week.

Every Brooklyn Nine-Nine fan was saddened when producers announced that the show would end with its eighth season.

This article takes a look at everything there is to know about Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 8, from its release date and streaming details to the episodes and what to expect.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 8: Everything to know about the upcoming season of NBCUniversal’s cop comedy series

When is Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 8 airing?

The first episode of the eighth season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine will air on August 12, 2021, at 8 PM (ET) on NBC. The second episode will immediately follow the first and will also air on August 12.

Viewers can check out streaming options like Sling TV, FuboTV, Hulu With Live TV, and more to watch NBC live online.

How many episodes will Season 8 have?

The makers of Brooklyn Nine-Nine have already announced that Season 8 will have ten episodes. Two episodes will air back-to-back on Thursdays until the series finale.

Here’s the schedule for Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 8:

Episode 1 - August 12, 2021

Episode 2 - August 12, 2021

Episode 3 - August 19, 2021

Episode 4 - August 19, 2021

Episode 5 - August 26, 2021

Episode 6 - August 26, 2021

Episode 7 - September 2, 2021

Episode 8 - September 2, 2021

Episode 9 - September 16, 2021

Episode 10 - September 16, 2021

Will Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 8 be available on Netflix?

Unfortunately, Netflix subscribers will have to wait a bit longer to binge-watch the final season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Although there hasn’t been any official confirmation, fans can expect the eighth season’s arrival on Netflix in the first half of 2022.

Will Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 8 be available on any other OTT Platform?

Fans in the US can stream all episodes of Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 8 on Peacock, NBCUniversal’s OTT service, a day after they air on NBC. Viewers will have to get a premium subscription to Peacock to catch the final season of the beloved cop show.

US fans can also binge-watch previous seasons of Brooklyn Nine-Nine on Peacock.

Apart from Peacock, no other OTT platforms will stream the final season of the show (for now).

Primary cast and what to expect

Brooklyn Nine-Nine is heading towards its end, and viewers will have to bid goodbye to the 99th precinct and its employees. Since there will be no action beyond the eighth season, fans can expect a befitting end to the brilliant comedy show.

In the final season, fans are expected to see Jake and Amy parenting their baby, whose birth was depicted in the penultimate season. Viewers will also see popular recurring characters like Pontiac Bandit (Doug Judy), Bill and Kevin.

With the show culminating on September 16, hopes for a Halloween heist are bleak. However, fans can expect something special like The Jimmy Jab Games to feature in the final season.

Viewers will see the following Brooklyn Nine-Nine characters for the last time in Season 8:

Andy Samberg as Jake Peralta

Melissa Fumero as Amy Santiago

Andre Braugher as Raymond Holt

Joe Lo Truglio as Charles Boyle

Stephanie Beatriz as Rosa Diaz

Terry Crews as Terry Jeffords

Dirk Blocker as Michael Hitchcock

Joel McKinnon Miller as Norm Scully

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 8 promises to be an amazing season that will aptly draw the curtains on one of the most beloved comedy shows on TV.

