Where to watch 'Winter House'? Release date, trailer and all about Bravo's new reality show

A new show, Winter House, is set to premiere soon on Bravo. If viewers liked the network’s hit series' Summer House and Southern Charm, then they would definitely love the upcoming reality show.

Winter House is a spin-off of Summer House, therefore, the concept is similar. A bunch of men and women will spend a couple of weeks under one roof and enjoy winter while going through hookups and heartbreaks along the way.

The official synopsis of Winter House reads:

“When the temperature drops, the drama heats up! Embark on the ultimate winter getaway with some of Bravo’s beloved Summer House and Southern Charm cast members and their friends during a two-week vacation in Stowe, Vermont. The six-episode series reaches new peaks when this rowdy crew kicks off an epic experience filled with hot tub hookups and snowy shenanigans.”

Winter House Season 1 release date

The premiere date for Winter House Season 1 is October 20 (Wednesday) and the timing is 9.00 PM Eastern Time (ET) and 8.00 PM Central Time (CT). The latest episodes will air on the Bravo channel.

Viewers can opt for other live streaming services as well or can watch the episodes the next day on Peacock TV. The season will also be available on the network’s website and on the app.

Cast members of Winter House

Winter House has roped in an interesting set of cast members who are ready to heat up their winters.

The show features Southern Charm and Summer House crews, including Kyle Cooke, Paige DeSorbo, Ciara Miller, Luke Gulbranson, Craig Conover, Austen Kroll, Lindsay Hubbard and Amanda Batula.

It also stars four new members — Gabrielle Kniery, Julia McGuire, Andrea Denver and Jason Cameron.

Trailer of Bravo’s new show

Also Read

The network recently dropped the Winter House trailer and fans are super excited to see their Summer House crew reappear on another Bravo show. From three girls fighting over the dashing Kroll to skiing all day and having hot-tub sessions at night, it has given away more than just hints about what to expect from the new show.

The clip indicates that the upcoming six episodes will be filled with romance, breakups, fights, friendships and a lot of drama. Will Winter House impress the original show’s fans? Only time will tell.

Edited by Danyal Arabi