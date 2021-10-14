'Winter House' Season 1 full cast list: Meet Andrea Denver, Julia McGuire, and others from Bravo show

After Summer House, Bravo is now launching its spin-off show Winter House. The creators have welcomed several cast members of Summer House and Southern Charm to the new reality series.

The official synopsis of Winter House reads:

“When the temperature drops, the drama heats up! Embark on the ultimate winter getaway with some of Bravo’s beloved Summer House and Southern Charm cast members and their friends during a two-week vacation in Stowe, Vermont.”

In the upcoming six-episode series, viewers will be taken on an epic journey where the rowdy cast will be seen getting involved in snowy shenanigans and hot tub drama.

Meet the cast of 'Winter House'

Andrea Denver

Fans of the previous Bravo shows will see some new faces on Winter House and one of them is Andrea Denver. He is a professional model who hails from Verona, Italy. He has managed to make good contacts by traveling worldwide while booking music videos for major brands and popular celebrities.

In Winter House, Denver is set to enter with a clean conscience, hoping to find love again. He cheated on his girlfriend in the past and regretted his actions as their relationship was serious. Besides his good looks, Denver will also show off his skiing skills in snowy mountains, given that he has won a few skiing championships.

Julia McGuire

Winter House's newest cast member Julia McGuire, an NYC-based model friends with Summer House star Paige DeSorbo (will also appear on Winter House). McGuire knows Denver given their professional and social circle.

In her cast bio posted on the network’s website, McGuire is described as “a blonde bombshell” who is all set to enjoy her winter getaway and entertain viewers. Although she might not be involved in any romance drama, as she is in a committed relationship, McGuire hopes to play cupid to her friends on the reality show.

Jason Cameron

Rochester native Jason Cameron is an established model who works for an NYC-based non-profit organization. He has come a long way in his life, especially after his mother’s death. She passed away when he was a teenager. He grew up under his grandmother’s guardianship. Unfortunately, she also passed away.

His cast bio describes Cameron as a socially active person.

“An extrovert with an active social calendar, Jason loves to keep the party going and the tequila flowing.”

Gabrielle Kniery

Gabrielle Kniery is a St. Louis native and a model by profession. However, the pandemic halted her work and forced her to try something new. She dove into good food and launched a line of bottled salsa and marinades. Kniery also published a collection of poems.

At Winter House, she looks forward to experiencing life with a boisterous crew, including Julia McGuire.

'Other cast members of Winter House' Season 1

Winter House Season 1 will also feature Kyle Cooke, Ciara Miller, Amanda Batula, Craig Conover, Lindsay Hubbard, Austen Kroll, Paige DeSorbo, and Luke Gulbranson.

They are the stars who have appeared in reality shows like Summer House and Southern Charm. Meanwhile, Winter House Season 1 is set to premiere on Bravo on Wednesday, October 20, at 9.00 pm (ET).

