Where to watch 'Tough as Nails' Season 3? Release date, trailer, and all about CBS' reality show

Tough as Nails is all set to return with its third season. In one of the most highly anticipated CBS series, a group of hard-working strangers in America is going to enter the competitive reality show.

Phil Keoghan, who co-created the TV series with his wife Louise, is returning to his hosting duty. They designed Tough As Nails for people who have tough jobs that require physical labor.

The official synopsis of the reality show reads:

“Tough As Nails is a competition series that celebrates everyday Americans who roll up their sleeves and don't think twice about working long hard hours and getting their hands dirty, in order to keep their country running.”

Release date of ‘Tough as Nails’ Season 3

Tough as Nails Season 3 will premiere this Wednesday, October 6, at 9:00 pm on CBS, after Survivor Season 41.

Viewers can watch the latest episodes of Tough as Nails on the network’s site or on local CBS channels. They will also be available on Paramount Plus.

In April, the network renewed the show for season three as well as four.

When and where is the new season filmed?

The third season of Tough as Nails has been shot at Red Beach in Camp Pendleton, California. The filming took place in June and July, through spring and summer of this year. In light of the pandemic, production followed safety protocols to ensure a hassle-free shoot.

Take a peek at the upcoming CBS show

The network recently dropped a sneak peek video of Tough as Nails. In it, Keoghan is seen welcoming the contestants and briefing them on the format of the show. Later, the participants introduce themselves and explain why they are “the best of the best in their chosen trades”.

Watch the trailer here:

Speaking about the show, Keoghan said:

“Most of my family [is] working class. So, when I would hear people make derogatory comments about tradespeople or working-class people, it always irked me. This show is really a way to honor hardworking people, who see the calluses on their hands as a badge of honor, and who keep the country running.”

Tough as Nails tests the contestants' mental and physical strength along with agility and endurance. They are eliminated one by one and the last person standing is named as the winner, who gets $200,000 prize money and a Ford Super Duty Truck.

The reality series is unique as the eliminated contestants are not shown the doors; instead, they are given the opportunity to participate in team competitions to win additional prizes.

