Where to watch ‘Blue Bloods’ season 12? Release date, trailer and all about the CBS show

The police drama series Blue Bloods is officially returning with season 12 soon. The two-hour finale episode of last season was jaw-dropping when it showed the return of Joe Hill, who disappeared (presumed dead) in season 11.

News of new episodes has made fans super excited to see what happens next. However, reports claim that Joe’s character will not be a regular on the show.

Blue Bloods is about the Reagan family, a multi-generational clan of cops who have dedicated their lives to New York law enforcement. Over the years, the series garnered immense appreciation and thus, has been renewed for season 12.

When and where will ‘Blue Bloods’ Season 12 premiere?

Blue Bloods Season 12 will premiere Friday, October 1, at 10.00 pm on CBS. Viewers can watch the latest episodes on the network’s site or on local CBS channels.

They will also be available on Paramount Plus.

‘Blue Bloods’ cast members

Over the seasons, the talented cast of Blue Bloods has always managed to keep viewers hooked to the series because of their stellar performances. The actors have also performed action sequences that led to the nomination of the show at the Primetime Emmy Awards in 2013 for the outstanding stunt category.

Here is the list of the amazing cast members:

Tom Selleck as Frank Reagan

Len Cariou as Henry Reagan

Donnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan

Bridget Moynahan as Erin Reagan Boyle

Will Estes as Jamie Reagan

Marisa Ramirez as Maria Baez

Vanessa Ray as Eddie Janko

Sami Gayle as Nicole Reagan Boyle

Will Hochman as Joe Hill

Trailer for the CBS show

Several pictures from the set of Blue Bloods were shared on its official social media page. They gave a hint at storylines that viewers can expect from the upcoming season.

According to the photos, Maria and Danny will be together on the tough case, Frank will confront the mayor, Erin will be seen digging into the past and the Reagan family will gather around the dinner table, sharing lighthearted moments and some laughs. Apart from the pictures, the network has also shared a promo video/trailer for this season.

The official synopsis of the first episode of Blue Bloods Season 12 reads:

“As Danny consults a psychic to solve the murder of a young boy, Frank is at odds with the mayor over how best to protect the city from an uptick in crime following a high-profile shooting.”

Directed by David Barrett, the premiere episode has been titled, Hate is Hate. Time will tell whether fans will like the new season and shower it with love like they did to the previous ones.

