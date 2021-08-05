Police University: Release date, cast, plot, stills, teasers and everything to know about upcoming Korean drama

Police University is an upcoming Korean drama set to be broadcast on KBS network in South Korea. The show is directed by Yoo Gwang-mo and written by Min Jung.

The production team spoke about the drama and said,

"The theme of the drama is growth. Youths who have taken their first steps in society as well as adults who lead them will change little by little and influence each other."

They added,

"Please watch the unpredictable chemistry between Yoo Dong Man and Kwon Hyuk Pil, who have different aspects, and the stories of those who grow in their own ways."

Release date of Police University

Police University is slated to premiere on August 9, and will take over the slot previously occupied by At a Distance, Spring is Green. The show will be aired at 9.30 pm KST and can be streamed on KOCOWA and Viki with subtitles.

Cast of Police University

Cha Tae-hyun as Yoo Dong-man

Actor Cha Tae-hyun will be seen as Yoo Dong-man in Police University. He has previously appeared in Kdramas such as Birthcenter, Hit The Top, The Producers and Team Bulldog, among others. He is also a popular movie actor who recently appeared in the film Along With the Gods: The Two Worlds.

In Police University, he will play a professor at the National Police University who has been a homicide detective for over 20 years and has also been involved in cyber investigation.

Jung Jin-young as Kang Seon-ho

Actor Jung Jin-young, who rose to popularity with his performance in Love in the Moonlight followed by a lead role in the show My First First Love, will be seen as Kang Seon-ho in Police University. He is a freshman in the National Police University and is a genius hacker.

Krystal Jung as Oh Kang-hee

Krystal, a part of the girl group F(x) and many Kdramas such as High Kick 3, The Heirs, Prison Playbook and Search, will play Oh Kang-hee in Police University.

She is a first-year student at National Police University whose ambition has pushed her to run tirelessly and achieve her dreams.

Other cast members:

Police University adults:

Hong Soo-hyun as Choi Hee-soo

Lee Jong-hyuk as Kwon Hyuk-pil

Seo Ye-hwa as Baek-hee

Kang Shin-il as Seo Sang-hak

Shin Seung-hwan known as 'high school professor' among students

Choo Young-woo as Park Min-gyu

Lee Dal as Roh Beom-tae

Yoo Young-jae as Jo Joon-wook

Park Seun-yeon as Min Jae-kyung

Lee Do-hoon as Cha Seong-soo

Ha-Jun Jung as Park Don-ggu

Min Chae-eun as Ahn Hae-ju

Ain as Jo Sung-eun

Police University seniors:

Kim Jong-Hoon as Han Min-gug

Kim Jae-in as Yoon Na-rae

Byeon Seo-yun as Eonju Lee

Kim Tae-hoon as Kang Myung-jung

Yoo Hyun-jong as Byeon Tae-jin

Local people:

Song Jin-woo as Park Chul-jin

Yoon Jin-ho as Team leader Choi

Choi Seo-won Jung yeong-jang

Yoo Tae-woong as Head of department

Kim Young-sun as Oh Jeong-ja

Others:

Choi Woo-sung as Yoon Seung-bum

Oh Man-seok as Yoon Taek-il

Plot of Police University

Police University will see a professor at the police training academy partner up with two of the students in the university to solve a crime. The professor himself has over 20 years of experience as a detective in the homicide department. He also has experience in cyber investigation.

However, there are more obstacles than one. They have to outsmart the criminals that the three of them plan on chasing and also put up with pressure from within the university.

Stills and teasers of Police University

So far, a few teasers and stills from Police University have been released and they all hint at an interesting chemistry between Jinyoung and Krystal's characters.

The show also hints at comedy set to charm audiences.

Edited by Ashish Yadav