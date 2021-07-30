Kdramas August 2021 calendar: Hometown Cha Cha Cha and Police Academy among shows set for release

July saw the end of brilliant Kdramas such as My Roommate is Gumiho, among others. Kdramas that received mediocre ratings such as Imitation also came to an end, opening up slots for more exciting shows to make their way to the audience.

Here's a list of Kdramas tentatively scheduled to release in August 2021. From Start Up star Kim Seon-ho returning as the lead in Hometown Cha Cha Cha to Police Academy, whose release was delayed, here's a look at the exciting lineup.

Kdramas scheduled for release in August 2021

The Road: Tragedy of One

Release date: August 4th, 2021

The Road: Tragedy of One is similar to Kdramas that portray the lives of the wealthy one percent in the country. The show revolves around the lives of chaebol people who live in a society called Royal The Hill.

It depicts an influential news announcer married to the daughter of a powerful man who owns a conglomerate and has influence in political and economic circles. The show is about him and the people in his life.

The desires, secrets, and betrayals hidden just a layer below will form the crux of the plot in this Kdrama. It follows in the footsteps of World of the Married, Love (ft Marriage and Divorce), and Penthouse.

Police University

Release date: August 9th, 2021

Police University was expected to drop in July, but KBS2, the network that will broadcast the show, later slated the show for an August release.

This show centers around a veteran police officer who has experience of 20 years on the force getting transferred to a police university where he teaches rookies and trainees. Two of the new trainees and this veteran police officer will bring fans some exciting stories.

Second Husband

Release date: August 9th, 2021

Second Husband is one of the Kdramas that will air on MBC in August, and the plot is more along the lines of the morning soaps that air on local networks. The show centers around an ambitious man who dumps his wife and kid for a better standing in society. He marries the woman that he has an affair with because her father owns a company.

In the meantime, his wife suffers a loss after their daughter's death. She also becomes a suspect in a murder case, and how she navigates this life will be the crux of this show. It is one of the many Kdramas set around a cheating husband and a wronged wife.

Hometown Cha Cha Cha

Release date: August 28st, 2021

Hometown Cha Cha Cha will take over the slot previously occupied by The Devil Judge. The show is a romance set by the seaside village of Gongjin, where the female lead begins work as a dentist. Here, she meets a male lead, who is technically unemployed, but always seems busy. He piques her curiosity, and that is the beginning of their romance.

This is one of the Kdramas adapted from a film called Mr Wang.

Lovers of the Red Sky

Release date: August 2021

Lovers of the Red Sky is set during the Joseon period. The female lead is a genius painter who ends up being the first from her field to be invited to be a part of the royal team of painters. This young woman meets a man who works in the palace's astronomy and divination department.

Due to an accident, this young man loses his eyesight, and the story follows the events after. This is a Kdrama set to excite fans who love romance!

Edited by Ravi Iyer