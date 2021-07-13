Here are 5 other shows to binge, if you love Ji Sung and Jinyoung's The Devil Judge

The Devil Judge starring Ji Sung and GOT7 member Jinyoung has received high viewership ratings. The impressive dynamics between the two lead stars as they continually butt heads are some of the things fans have come to love.

The Devil Judge also enthralled audiences with its plotline. Ji Sung's role as Judge Yo-han intrigued fans from the beginning because he was hard to judge. Is he an evil chaebol who is corrupt? That would make him the same as the other rich men and women he hangs out with. Or is he on a path to vengeance?

He seemed to be picking one rich person after another as the target of his live court series. It was as if he had a list of people who had to be crossed out, ruined and humiliated.

Jinyoung's character Ga-on finds his tactics deplorable and that is why they oppose each other.

Four episodes of the show have aired so far, with another week left until the next one to air.

Here's a list of shows similar to The Devil Judge

Vincenzo

Vincenzo, starring Song Joong-ki and Jeon Yeo-bin in lead roles, is about a mafia consigliere ironically fighting for justice. Vincenzo Cassano is an Italian mafia boss, adopted when he was a child.

Upon his father's death, he returns to Korea to find a stash of money that he had hidden in the underground of a building with a local contact's help. At this time, he meets a sincere lawyer and is impressed by his ethics.

How his association with this lawyer pushed him to fight for justice, fight the devil the dirty way, made Vincenzo an entertaining watch. This ironic, dirty fight is quite similar to the one in The Devil Judge. This show will make it to the Best shows of 2021 list too.

Where to watch: Netflix

Flower of Evil

Flower of Evil stars Lee Joon-gi and Moon Chae-won in lead roles. Lee Joon-gi plays the role of a serial killer's son who takes on the identity of the man who ran him over in an accident.

He believes that this is a way to start a new life, in which he will not be compared to his father.

He was born with the same disorder as his father -- Anti Social Personality Disorder. However, he hides it from everyone, and that includes his wife and child. What happens when he becomes the chief suspect in the case that his wife investigates makes for a thrilling story and this is what is similar to The Devil Judge.

Where to watch: Netflix

Hyena

Hyena, starring Kim Hye-soo and Ju Ji-hoon in lead roles, is similar to The Devil Judge. It is sad how the lead roles walk on a fine line when it comes to morals. Their internal moral compass doesn't match with the people around them, but it is satisfying to see when they get to work.

Hyena's lead character Geum-ja is similar to that of Yo-han in The Devil Judge in that they both have abusive parents. They carry that trauma with them as adults too. How they manifest their trauma to achieve their goals is intriguing.

Where to watch: Netflix

Beyond Evil

Beyond Evil stars Shin Ha-kyun and Yeo Jin-goo. Their characters are forced to partner up in a small town. Initially, things were quiet, but not for long. A murder case puts the two of them on a thrilling chase.

The similarity between this show and The Devil Judge is the portrayal of lead character as antagonists. Ha-kyun's character is continually under suspicion for murdering the victim of the past and present.

Where to watch: Netflix

Mouse

Mouse, starring Lee Seung-gi and Lee Hee-jun in lead roles, is another crime thriller that has multiple twists from the very beginning.

The similarity between this show and The Devil Judge lies in the dynamics between the lead characters. In The Devil Judge, fans love Ji Sung and Jinyoung whereas in Mouse, the tension lies between Lee Seung-gi and Lee Hee-jun.

Where to watch: Viki

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul