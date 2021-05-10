5 Best Lee Min Ho K-dramas, from The King: Eternal Monarch to The Heirs, here are the star's greatest hits

South Korean actor Lee Min Ho is easily one of the biggest names in K-Dramas. Dubbed the "Hallyu" king for the role his dramas have played in bringing in international fans, Lee is celebrating his 15th anniversary since his debut this year. Lee played his first K-Drama main role in the 2006 EBS drama, "Secret Campus".

The 33-year-old actor has since gone on to add more credits to his name, many of which became cult classics and international hits. When new viewers tune into Korean dramas, they are often recommended Lee's dramas, which almost form a rite of passage.

Lee's last drama was the hit show, "The King: Eternal Monarch". The actor is currently shooting for the adaptation of "Pachinko", which is Apple's first Korean drama. "Pachinko" will also star "The King: Eternal Monarch" co-star Jung Eun Chae, as well as Oscar winner for "Minari", Young Yuh Jung.

Lee has many credits under his name, but some of his Korean dramas stand out more than others. Here are Lee Min Ho's five best dramas.

5 Best Lee Min Ho dramas

#1 - The King: Eternal Monarch

"The King: Eternal Monarch" was one of the biggest K-dramas of 2020. Also starring Kim Go-eun, Woo Do-Hwan, and Jung Eun-chae, the show cemented Lee's spot as an international Korean star.

In the show, Lee plays Lee Gon, the emperor of Kingdom of Corea in an alternate universe. Lee's charisma brought out the royal character well and his chemistry with both Kim and Woo made for an enjoyable experience for viewers.

#2 - Legend of the Blue Sea

"Legend of the Blue Sea" brought Lee together with Jun Ji-Hyun, unarguably a power house in Korean dramas. Here, Lee played two roles, that of Heo Joon Jae, a con artist in the present, and Kim Dam-ryeong, an upper-class official in the Joseon era. With Jun in the female lead role, Lee's work in "Legend of the Blue Sea" added another drama to the list of dramas that did well internationally.

#3 - The Heirs

"The Heirs", also known as "Inheritors", brought Lee with other big young stars of the K-Drama industry, including Park Shin Hye, Kim Woo Bin, Kim Ji Won, Choi Jin Hyuk, Park Hyung Sik, Krystal, Kang Ha Neul, and more.

Lee plays a spoilt chaebol heir who falls for the live-in housekeeper's daughter, who has a rivalry with his former best friend. The 2013 drama earned its cast plenty of awards and still continues to be one of the most-watched shows.

#4 - City Hunter

"City Hunter" starred Lee, Park Min Young, Lee Joon Hyuk, and others, and was a 2011 drama based on a Japanese manga series of the same name. It was also one of the shows that paved the way for Lee's success in Europe and the United States, leading him to be recognized with awards as well as other honors.

#5 - Boys Over Flowers

"Boys Over Flowers" is Lee's first big drama that did well internationally. The 2009 high school drama also starred Goo Hye Sun, Kim Bum, Kim So Eun, and others, and was based on a Japanese manga series. While "Boys Over Flowers" is an important credit for Lee, the drama is ranked lower in this list due to its problematic depiction of abusive relationships.