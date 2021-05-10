Why did Boyfriend disband in 2019? K-Pop boy group confirms special single for 10th anniversary in May

K-Pop boy band Boyfriend is set to make a comeback with a special single to mark their 10th anniversary, two years after it disbanded. The second-generation group decided to go their separate ways, after eight years, in 2019.

At the time of disbanding, Boyfriend's agency, Starship Entertainment, said in a statement:

"We sincerely thank the fans who have loved and support Boyfriend for approximately eight years. We had serious discussions with the members of Boyfriend about future activities. After much deliberation, we have come to the agreement to officially end group activities on May 16th, 2019, with the conclusion of their contract."

[#BOYFRIEND]

스타쉽의 자랑스러운 아티스트로서

보여준 열정과 마음에 진심으로 감사드립니다.



함께했던 모든 순간들을 잊지 않겠습니다.



고맙습니다.



FROM STARSHIP ENTERTAINMENT pic.twitter.com/MBuvbjBe9B — BOYFRIEND (@G_BoyFriend) May 17, 2019

Also read: What is BTS's SUGA's net worth? Rapper sets record as D-2 becomes most-streamed album by a Korean soloist

Why did Boyfriend disband?

Boyfriend was officially launched in 2011 with six members: Jeongmin, Kwangmin, Donghyun, Hyunseong, Youngmin, and Minwoo. The six-member group's first track was the eponymous single "Boyfriend," which was followed up with hits like "Don't Touch My Girl," "I'll Be There," "Janus," and more.

However, having debuted when the second generation of K-Pop was ending, Boyfriend also had an unlucky time in the industry. Sandwiched by second-generation groups like SHINee and BIGBANG and third-generation groups like BTS and EXO, Boyfriend never managed to find the sweet spot to truly take off in the K-Pop industry.

Also read: So I Married An Anti-Fan Episode 4: When and where to watch, and what to expect for SNSD Sooyoung's drama

In 2018, members of Boyfriend even took part in the survival show "The Unit" and released a song for fans called "Sunflower," one of their last songs before they disbanded, to mark their seventh anniversary.

By the same year, Boyfriend had focused more on overseas promotions and held concerts in the United States, Japan, and Puerto Rico, to name a few places. According to Channel Korea, this led to the group suffering a similar fate to JYPE's Wonder Girls: fans attributed Boyfriend's fall in popularity to a lack of domestic promotions.

Also read: Why are TWICE's fans upset with release date for Taste of Love title track? ONCEs slam JYPE for "sabotaging numbers"

When will Boyfriend's new single release?

On May 10th, it was confirmed that Boyfriend would be releasing a new single, marking the group's reunion for their 10th anniversary on May 26th. The yet-unnamed reunion single will have the members coming together for the first time since they released "Fox Rain" in 2018.

According to reports, the upcoming single is a fan song that the group wrote to express their undying love for their supporters who have waited for them without forgetting the band. The members will also have live communications with fans as all six of them will appear together for the first time in a while

Also read: Doom At Your Service Episode 1: When and where to watch and what to expect from Park Bo Young's new drama