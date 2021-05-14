Top 5 K-dramas featuring Kim Soo Hyun

Kim Soo Hyun may not have won the "Best Actor in a Television Series" at the 57th Baeksang Awards, but he continues to be one of the most popular male K-drama stars in the world. The 33-year-old made his debut in 2007 and has been steadily rising.

The actor also has plenty of cameos, most recently playing a North Korean defector in "Crash Landing On You" and the owner of the Hotel Blue Moon in "Hotel del Luna." His chemistry with co-stars Jun Ji Hyun and Seo Ye Ji made his work more enjoyable to watch.

This article dives into some of Kim Soo Hyun's best dramas.

Also read: Imitation Episode 2: When and where to watch and what to expect from the K-Pop inspired drama

Kim Soo Hyun's 5 Best K-Dramas

#5 - The Producers

"The Producers" is a 2015 Korean drama that starred Kim Soo Hyun, Gong Hyo Jin ("It's Okay, That's Love," "When the Camellia Blooms," "Don't Dare to Dream"), Cha Tae Hyun ("My Sassy Girl," "Hello Ghost"), and pop solo singer IU ("Hotel del Luna," "Scarlet Heart Ryeo," "My Mister").

The show focused on the world of television production, specifically on the employees that work in KBS network's various departments, as they juggle busy schedules with their personal lives.

The Producers is regarded as an essential hallyu drama and even featured a cameo from GOT7's Jackson Wang. The realistic show will leave viewers frustrated with the main characters' actions, but the ending will leave them satisfied, especially for Kim's character.

Also read: Hospital Playlist 2: When and where to watch and what to expect from new episodes

#4 - Dream High

"Dream High" was one of the first idol dramas and is known for launching pop singers, Bae Suzy, 2PM's Ok Taecyeon and Jang Woo Young, T-ara's Ham Eun Jung, and Kim Soo Hyun into the world of the K-dramas. The 2011 drama also starred IU.

All five actors play aspiring K-Pop idols and focus on their school life as they develop their singing, dancing, and songwriting skills. Between them, they also start to develop feelings for each other.

Dream High constantly moves forward, with Kim's character's romance with Suzy's making viewers swoon.

Also read: Move to Heaven: Cast introduction of the new Netflix K-Drama

#3 - Moon Embracing the Sun

Another popular hallyu drama, "Moon Embracing the Sun," is a Korean historical drama that tells the story of a secret, poignant love between a fictional king of the Joseon Dynasty and a female shaman. Conspiracy and political fights follow, leading to a thrilling show.

"Moon Embracing the Sun" starred Kim, Han Ga In ("Yellow Handkerchief," "Terms of Endearment"), Jung Il Woo ("Cinderella with Four Knights"), and Kim Min Seo ("Rosy Lovers").

With fantastic costumes and settings, "Moon Embracing the Sun" brings out Korea's colorful history. Kim's presence adds weight to his turn as a fictional king in historical Korea.

Also read: So I Married An Anti-Fan Episode 5: When and where to watch, and what to expect as Sooyoung and Tae Joon clash

#2 - It's Okay to Not Be Okay

"It's Okay to Not Be Okay" has been one of the biggest dramas since 2020, having earned both Kim and his female lead, Seo Ye Ji, massive popularity. The romance drama focuses on the love story between Kim and Seo's characters, whose family both require their care.

The drama stars Kim as Moon Gang Tae, Oh Jung Se as his brother, Moon Sung Tae who has autism), and Seo as Ko Moon Young, a troubled children's book author.

While It's Okay to Not Be Okay has a few triggers, it was one of the most touching dramas of 2020, with the brotherly relationship between Kim and Oh's characters carrying it forward.

Also read: Sell Your Haunted House Episode 9: When and where to watch, and what to expect as Ji Ah and In Bum investigate their shared history

#1 - My Love from the Star

"My Love from the Star" is a 2013 romantic fantasy Korean drama that stars Kim as an immortal extraterrestrial alien, alongside Hallyu star Jun Ji Hyun, who plays a top female actor. While the drama is relatively old, My Love from the Star remains a classic.

The drama also features one of the most popular tropes in Korean dramas - a human falls in love with a non-human. It also leads to one of the most exciting stories.

Kim's turn as an alien is ideally suited to Jun's sassiness, and their chemistry would make viewers wish that they would reunite for a new drama.

Also read: 5 best OST songs by Red Velvet's Joy to listen to as SM confirms singer's solo album is underway