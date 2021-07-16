My Roommate is a Gumiho Ending explained: Can Lee Dam's love really bring Woo-yeo back as human?

In the end, it was never about stealing human energy in My Roommate is a Gumiho episode 16. The finale of the show had audiences at the edge of their seats.

Will Woo-yeo (Jang Ki-yong) disappear and never to return? Will Lee Dam (Hyeri) find a way to revive him and return as a human?

When Woo-yeo's hand disappeared the first time in My Roommate is a Gumiho, it was clear that his loss of power was not what he had hoped. Woo-yeo expected to become a human, like Hye-sun.

Instead, he learned that his time was up. Initially, he got clingy and also hid the truth from Dam.

He did not let her move back home when her brother needed her in My Roommate is a Gumiho. Instead, he helped Lee Dan train better in archery as an expert advisor so that Dam wouldn't be worried. He also decided he would sleep with her every night.

When did Lee Dam find out the truth about Woo-yeo losing powers in My Roommate is a Gumiho episode 16?

Initially, Dam found all of it romantic. Even the date that screamed goodbye to the audience. Hye-sun, however, pointed out that living with Dam at this point would not be a good idea.

Especially if any part of him disappeared suddenly, it would be a shock to her.

That's why he decided to let Lee Dam live with her brother again in My Roommate is a Gumiho. However, this sudden change of mind is what made him suspicious. This, in addition to his behavior over the past few days, hinted that he hid something from Dam.

During this moment, she spotted the picture of him and Woo-yeo where he had disappeared in My Roommate is a Gumiho episode 16. Just for a fleeting moment, it shocked her. Then it struck her that when he had stated the end was near, it didn't mean he would transition into a human.

It meant that he would disappear soon. She ran out of home in a hurry to check on Woo-yeo and almost met with an accident. It was Woo-yeo's sacrifice in My Roommate is a Gumiho episode 16 that saved her, and in the end, saved him as well.

How did Woo-yeo return as a human after his sacrifice for Lee Dam in My Roommate is a Gumiho episode 16?

When Woo-yeo helped Lee Dam avoid an accident, he got hurt and disappeared right after. Lee Dam found the letter that he had written for her. He explained the reason behind his disappearance in My Roommate is a Gumiho, and she grieved for him.

It is, however, the same picture that helped her find out the truth in time. This time, Woo-yeo hadn't disappeared. He was still present on her phone, in the frame, and even at his home where the two of them fell in love.

She decided to wait for Woo-yeo at the same home in My Roommate is a Gumiho episode 16. In his absence, she continued to go to university but not with ease. She struggled, and it was all Hye-sun could do to stop herself from keeping the promise that he had made to Woo-yeo.

He had asked Hye-sun to use her one wish left with the guseol to erase Dam's memories of him if she struggled too much. Hye-sun did come close to it, but thankfully, she didn't. That is why Woo-yeo returned.

He was supposed to learn how to live, love and sacrifice. Then, there had to be someone who wished and waited for his return in My Roommate is a Gumiho episode 16. Only then could he become a human. Dam unintentionally helped Woo-yeo face all of this.

So in the end, it was a happy ending after all. Not only for Dam and Woo-yeo, but Jae-jin and Hye-sun as well.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul