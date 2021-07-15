My Roommate is a Gumiho episode 15: Woo-yeo's disappearance comes as a shock, can Lee Dam save him?

My Roommate is a Gumiho episode 15 threw a curveball at the audience. The episode began on a light and sassy note. Lee Dam (Hyeri) and Woo-yeo (Jang Ki-yong) kissed after much anticipation.

They had refrained from any physical forms of love because of Woo-yeo's issues with intimacy hampering his transition to human. In the previous episode, Lee Dam had found out that it was not energy but humanity that would change Woo-yeo into a human.

Lee Dam and Woo-yeo get closer as a couple in My Roommate is a Gumiho episode 15

With this realization, they could kiss and more in My Roommate is a Gumiho episode 15. Both Lee Dam and Woo-yeo struggled to concentrate as they kept going back to the previous night. They also adapt to being a couple in public.

It was something that neither was used to. Lee Dam continued to address him as Oreoshin (Elder), and he spoke to her using formal speech in My Roommate is a Gumiho episode 15. So when she had to switch to Oppa (a form of endearment), she found it cheesy. She also found this awkward.

It was no better for Woo-yeo, but he seemed to adapt much faster. He loved everything about this new relationship. At the same time, he also noticed in My Roommate is a Gumiho episode 15 that his guseol (fox bead) had turned bluer than before.

He spoke to Hye-sun about this and how his powers were disappearing. Initially, she recalled a moment in her past when the same had occurred. She said that a day before she had turned into a human, she had felt the same way.

Will Woo-yeo disappear in My Roommate is a Gumiho episode 15?

This instilled hope in Woo-yeo in My Roommate is a Gumiho episode 15 that he might also be close to turning into a human. Lee Dam gave him hope and now, Hye-sun too. So Woo-yeo is prepared to turn into a human any day now. He believed that after 999 years, he had finally made it.

He also got ready to tell Lee Dam the same. He prepared a gift for her, a heart-melting proposal that brought tears to her eyes. He wanted the mood to be just perfect when he revealed that he was indeed close to becoming human.

Before he could confess to her in My Roommate is a Gumiho episode 15, he saw himself on the window pane and noticed something strange. His hands had begun to disappear. He was informed by the Mountain Spirit (Go Kyung-pyo) previously that he would disappear if he didn't succeed in transitioning.

Turned out that the loss of power was due to this and not what he had hoped for in My Roommate is a Gumiho episode 15. Audiences might have miscalculated a happy ending for Lee Dam and Woo-yeo. The finale is just a day away and that's where all the answers lie.

Can Lee Dam find a way to save Woo-yeo and her relationship or will she fail miserably to be left alone in his absence? At this point, it could be either.

