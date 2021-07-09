My Roommate is a Gumiho episode 14: Dam has found a way to help Woo-yeo become human, keep his hunger at bay

My Roommate is a Gumiho episode 14 indicated Woo-yeo and Dam's happiness was just within their grasp. Despite not having understood the meaning of the Mountain Spirit's (Go Kyung-pyo) message, Dam was headed in the right direction.

She chose to move in with Woo-yeo again and help him find his humanity. In episode 13 of My Roommate is a Gumiho, she learned that human energy was not the secret behind a gumiho's transformation into a human.

Instead, the key was to let Woo-yeo self-realize what it meant to be human. At the start of the episode, Dam attempted multiple things. She decided to let him experience things that would help him.

What did Dam do to help Woo-yeo in My Roommate is a Gumiho?

First, she observed him and found out that his interpersonal skills were terrible. She decided to use her friends Jae-jin and Soo-kyung, and invited them to Woo-yeo's home in My Roommate is a Gumiho.

It is a space that was very private and he had never invited anyone over, except for Dam. Initially, he hesitated, and when Soo-kyung and Jae-jin bashed Dam's ex-boyfriend, things got heated in My Roommate is a Gumiho.

Of course, they were unaware that the ex-boyfriend was Woo-yeo. When Dam informed them that she was back with her boyfriend, Soo-kyung especially hated the idea as she had believed that her boyfriend was trash.

She also swore quite a bit while she spoke of him, and Woo-yeo, unable to contain his anger, decided to chase them out. He used magic to get the job done.

He left the room to get some fresh air and returned as a professor that Dam, Soo-kyung, and Jae-jin had hated in My Roommate is a Gumiho.

He managed to chase the three out and that is when he began to feel human. He was frustrated, and he was able to express his frustration too. Woo-yeo had to feel a wide range of emotions to understand human beings.

That is the only way for him to transform into a human in My Roommate is a Gumiho. Dam attempted to nudge him along in the right direction because only she knew that the secret behind turning human was not human energy.

When this plan of hers didn't succeed, she decided to compare Hye-sun and Woo-yeo. The latter used to be a gumiho, and her transformation is recent. So Dam invited Hye-sun out for dinner and then drinks to understand the difference that helped her succeed.

The plan fell through too when she noticed that the 999-year-old gumiho and his centuries-old friend were both immature when together. This was another intriguing twist in My Roommate is a Gumiho.

How did Woo-yeo achieve the first breakthrough in his transformation to human in My Roommate is a Gumiho?

It was only when news of Dam dating Woo-yeo had spread in the university did she see a breakthrough in Woo-yeo's behavior. When people began to speak behind Dam's back about her relationship, he felt uncomfortable.

She stood up to bullies in her university and also accepted that she did date Woo-yeo. She further clarified that she had begun dating him even before he became their professor.

She also agreed to drop out of the class as it was only fair. The first thing Woo-yeo tried to do in My Roommate is a Gumiho, however, was to avoid it.

He did not want to make things any more uncomfortable for Dam. When she saw him attempt to leave before others spotted him walking towards her, she stopped him.

She also consoled him and told him that she did not care about the people who spoke ill of her.

Instead, she tried to speak more about why they had to face this together. At this time in My Roommate is a Gumiho, Woo-yeo noticed that the thread of fate was no longer tied to Dam's little finger.

This is the thread that had connected her to Seon-woo.

Seon-woo rejected by Dam one final time in My Roommate is a Gumiho

Just before this, Seon-woo confronted Dam and confessed to her again. According to him, Dam deserved better than Woo-yeo but when he tried to address that, Dam responded by saying that she can take care of herself. She added that he shouldn't be bothered about her life.

Seon-woo had also decided that he would leave the country to study business so he saw this confrontation as his last chance. He told her everything that he had in his mind, but he was well aware of what her response would be.

Just as expected, she refused to budge. So instead, he told her to consider this a farewell. After she heard that he would be leaving soon, Dam moves forward for a brisk shake of hands. That was as far as she could go with Seon-woo.

She was determined and did not doubt her love for Woo-yeo. So the thread of fate had been cut the moment that she had turned away from Seon-woo.

Will My Roommate is a Gumiho have a happy ending?

Considering how Woo-yeo changed the moment he realized that Dam had chosen him over Seon-woo, it was clear that he was slowly transforming.

He was not aware of the changes within him, but it became clear that something about him changed the moment he heard Dam refer to them as we.

This visible change is also what led Dam to tell the truth about her meeting with Mountain Spirit. Once she did, she also confessed that the problem with his hunger would no longer affect her in.

Which meant that the two could now get intimate as well. That is also what they got down to at the end of the episode, which indicated that there is indeed a happy ending on the cards for My Roommate is a Gumiho.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul