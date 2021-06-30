My Roommate is a Gumiho Episode 11: "Jae-jin and Hye-sun are cute" say fans after he wakes up in a hotel room with her

My Roommate is a Gumiho Episode 11 features one of the most hilarious misunderstandings to be featured in a romantic comedy.

However, what makes the episode refreshing is that the humor diverts attention from the lead couple to the second leads, Jae-jin (Kim Do-wan) and Hye-sun (Kang Ha-na). From the time that Jae-jin met Hye-sun, she had been intrigued by him, but he had stayed away from her.

He was certain that if he pursued a romantic relationship with her, he would definitely end up being heartbroken. However, circumstances have pushed the two of them together repeatedly.

What is the misunderstanding between Hye-sun and Jae-jin in My Roommate is a Gumiho Episode 11?

That is exactly what happened in My Roommate is a Gumiho Episode 11 as well. In the previous episode, Hye-sun took responsibility for a drunk Jae-jin to help Dam out. However, she had no idea what she was taking on.

The next morning, Jae-jin woke up shirtless in a hotel room in a huge bed while Hye-sun is at the dressing table blow drying her hair. He was shocked to find himself in that state. After much hesitation, he decided to come out with it and ask the dreaded question.

He asks her point blank, "Hye-sun, did we sleep last night?" She replies nonchalantly, "Yes, we did". Of course, fans know how weak Hye-sun is when it comes to modern references that twist otherwise bland terms.

Also read:

Former BIGBANG star Seungri blames phone's autocorrect after being suspected of prostitution during his hearing

She misunderstood Jae-jin's question to mean nothing but innocent query regarding their sleep the previous night. However, what he had meant was to ask if they had had sex the previous night after he got drunk.

The tiny miscommunication in My Roommate is a Gumiho Episode 11 leads to a subplot that is nothing but hilarious. From how their conversation the next day meant two completely different things, to the how Jae-jin misunderstood Hye-sun's request to be his official date, it is all a comedy of errors.

Why did fans love Hye-sun and Jae-jin in My Roommate is a Gumiho Episode 11?

My Roommate is a Gumiho Episode 11 got its much-needed humor quotient through Hye-sun and Jae-jin.

For instance, the entire time that Jae-jin speaks about their one night stand experience, Hye-sun is referring to their assignment, for which they were supposed to go on a date.

When she said that her back was hurt because he was extremely heavy, Jae-jin misunderstood it to mean a description of the sex that they had. She had however referred to having had to carry him to her house in My Roommate is a Gumiho Episode 11, because he was drunk.

He was also not aware of the fact that he had puked on her and she got his shirt laundered. He was so anxious about it all that he even confessed to his best friends, Dam (Hyeri) and Soo-kyung (Park Kyung-hye), that he had woken up in a hotel room with a girl.

He did not reveal the identity of the girl in My Roommate is a Gumiho Episode 11. When Hye-sun posts that she now dated Jae-jin solely to get A+ in an assignment, Dam begins to suspect, but before she could act on her suspicions and question him, she ended up getting caught up in an affair herself.

Fans, on the other hand, seemed to love every moment of watching Jae-jin and Hye-sun on screen in My Roommate is a Gumiho Episode 11. One fan even said that they had lost all interest in the male couple and are only sticking around for Jae-jin and Hye Sun.

Many also observed how hilarious the playout of the entire misunderstanding in My Roommate is a Gumiho Episode 11 has the charm of Midsummer Night's Dream while not taking itself seriously.

My Roommate is a Gumiho Episode 12 will air on June 24th at 10.30 pm Korean Standard Time and can be streamed on iQiyi.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod