'My Roommate is a Gumiho' episode 9: Fans love first date, first kiss between Woo-yeo and Dam, but something evil lurks

'My Roommate is a Gumiho' episode 9 started with Dam (Hyeri) getting ready to attend a college educational tour. What she did not expect, however, is to end up being caught at the lie that she was living.

All this while, after Woo-yeo had removed the yeowu guseol (fox bead) from Dam's body, Woo-yeo had believed that her memories would be erased. He has been collecting human energy for nearly 1000 years now, so he is certain about his memory wiping capablity.

Surprisingly though, Dam's memory was not wiped. The people around her who had seen Woo-yeo before though - such as her best friend Soo-kyeong or the boy who has been hitting on her, Jung Seok - forgot ever having seen him.

That is why he was able to return to her college as a history professor. Considering the number of years that he had lived as human, this position is definitely appropriate. The closer he is to Dam physically, he finds that he is unable to stop himself from falling in love with her.

It is intriguing how the two of them circle each other, not knowing that they both like each other. In fact, it is Hye-sun who points out to Woo-yeo that what he is experiencing in 'My Roommate is a Gumiho', when Dam is close to her friend Jae-jin or when she is spotted with her senior Jung Seok, is jealousy.

Dam's lies about forgetting Woo-yeo in 'My Roommate is a Gumiho' out

For so long, Dam had remembered everything that took place between her and Woo-yeo, whom she addresses as Oreoshin (Elder). She remembers living with him, having given up on alcohol and chicken to save his guseol, among other things.

It is one such thing that points to Woo-yeo believing that maybe her memories were not wiped out after all. The incident occurred during the trip where she is presenting a paper about historic artifacts and lets it slip that she had indeed touched one of them.

This was a memory in 'My Roommate is a Gumiho' that she had shared with Woo-yeo, who had let her into his storage where he had stored historic artifacts from over the years. Of course Woo-yeo is shocked, but just to confirm that she had indeed not forgotten the truth about him, he decides to test her.

He takes her to the same temple that the two of them visited right before he had erased her memory. He watches as she recalls everything that took place in the temple, and Hye-sun also sounds Dam out in 'My Roommate is a Gumiho'.

Finally, Woo-yeo decides to confront Dam at the same place where he had removed the guseol. It is there that Dam lets everything that he had held in her escape - from being forced to forget him, to Woo-yeo making the decision by himself without consulting her in 'My Roommate is a Gumiho'.

She pours out all the frustration and also confesses that he makes her heart skip a beat every time he worries about her. She begs him not to do so in the future in 'My Roommate is a Gumiho' episode 9.

She wants to be able to move on from him, and considering how he was ready to wipe her memories, she believes that this is also what Woo-yeo wants. However, he ends up confessing in 'My Roommate is a Gumiho' episode 9 that he has feelings for her too and tells her that he distanced himself from her because she was too important to him.

Woo-yeo and Dam's shocking first date, first kiss cliffhanger ending in 'My Roommate is a Gumiho'

The first date in 'My Roommate is a Gumiho' comes after the two of them confessed their feelings. Woo-yeo is initially super excited and sure of himself. He believes that he has seen enough rom-coms to know what youngsters today enjoy while dating.

Sadly however, the show that he had watched had been released in 2005 and so the first date ends up being comical. From using magic and creating a snowman inside the sauna's cold room to be being compared to Elsa, there is some signature hilarious humor in this episode of 'My Roommate is a Gumiho'.

Then there was also the first kiss, which left fans quite excited. Yes, Woo-yeo had to kiss to get the guseol out of Dam, but that doesn't count as romantic.

So the kiss turned from romance to horror in a matter of minutes, as Woo-yeo seemed to lose control over himself in 'My Roommate is a Gumiho'.

Turns out, the closer he gets to Dam, the more his animalistic side would surface and his hunger for her would overpower his love for her. Hye-sun also points out that as long as he is a gumiho, he cannot continue to get closer to Dam in 'My Roommate is a Gumiho'. Amid all of this, Dam also spotted a strange man right after her class trip - a man who gave really weird vibes, and for now, spells bad news to Woo-yeo and Dam.

'My Roommate is a Gumiho' episode 10 will air on June 24th at 10:30 pm Korean Standard Time and can be streamed on iQiyi.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod