My Roommate is a Gumiho Episode 10: Fans hate the thread of fate between Dam and Seon-woo

My Roommate is a Gumiho Episode 10 sees Woo-yeo (Jang Ki-yong) realize that the closer he gets to Lee Dam (Hyeri), his hunger for energy increases. This causes him to lose control over himself.

The intense kiss at the end of My Roommate is a Gumiho episode 9 was also a result of Woo-yeo losing control, rather than a show of his affection and love for Dam.

As a result, Woo-yeo is unable to speak freely to Dam, and neither is he able to touch her without feeling guilty of stealing energy from her. So instead of sharing what his problem is with Dam, Woo-yeo decides to try platonic love.

He meets her, goes out with her, and enjoys her company but refuses to hold hands with her or let her do things that other couples nearby seemed very comfortable doing. Like the boy putting his hand over the girl's shoulder.

This upset Dam, and until Woo-yeo falls sick because of not having enough energy in him, she is not aware of how serious the situation is in My Roommate is a Gumiho. Even then, it is Hye-sun who hints at a problem with Woo-yeo's guseol (bead).

Woo-yeo doesn't want to put Dam at risk, so he decides to tell her the truth over a phone call, and asks that the two of them spend some time away from each other by drawing a line.

He had hoped that she would continue to keep him close, but when Dam realizes the depth of the problem, she makes a realistic decision. At least initially, she decides to put herself first and prioritize her life. She agrees with Woo-yeo.

While this disappoints him, he understands her situation. He also understands why she might need to avoid him in the university, but that doesn't stop him from pining for her. At this exact moment, the Mountain Spirit (Go kyung-pyo) appears in disguise as well.

He has been keeping an eye out for Dam's safety, and to ensure that she doesn't stray from her path as a human, he also ties the thread of fate between her and her senior, Seon-woo.

While Seon-woo has liked Dam since the beginning, Dam doesn't have feelings for him, and she has been certain of it before. Even when Seon-woo had confessed his feelings, she had turned him down by telling him that she liked someone else in a previous episode of My Roommate is a Gumiho.

What is the red thread of fate in My Roommate is a Gumiho?

However, this thread of fate, which in Korean folklore is believed to tie two humans together to mark that they are soulmates, seems to force Dam's feelings towards Seon-woo in My Roommate is a Gumiho. While before she would have just walked away from him, now, she seems to worry about him.

Whether it is as a friend, or if the thread has begun to force her feelings is something that is not clear. However, Woo-yeo, who happens to see Dam with Seon-woo and the thread, seems worried in My Roommate is a Gumiho episode 10. He may get insecure because of the Mountain Spirit's move.

Fans also believe that it is not fair to force feelings of any kind on people and the Mountain Spirit has done just that. Fans also believe that it is not fair that Seon-woo had to experience this kind of twisted first love in My Roommate is a Gumiho where the girl's feelings are forced.

When she had announced that she had a boyfriend to make sure that her classmates and seniors would stop trying to set her up with Seon-woo, he seemed extremely heartbroken. My Roommate is a Gumiho had not featured Seon-woo as a strong second lead until now.

Second Lead Syndrome, which was heavy in shows such as True Beauty and Start Up, was not even hinted at in My Roommate is a Gumiho. So to suddenly push him to the forefront doesn't really go well with the flow of the story and this is what fans are unhappy about.

Will this fate of thread push Woo-yeo away from Dam? Also, Woo-yeo will now need to really hurry up and find a way to become human if he wants to avoid becoming a monster and breaking up with Dam in My Roommate is a Gumiho.

My Roommate is a Gumiho episode 11 will air on June 30th at 10.30 pm Korean Standard Time and can be streamed on iQiyi.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod