My Roommate is a Gumiho Episode 12: Dam breaks up with Woo-yeo, fans lament his lies, disappointed with the tropes

My Roommate is a Gumiho has made audiences extremely unhappy with all the tropes packed into Episode 12. The show saw Woo-yeo (Jang Ki-yong) become insecure over the thread of fate. As a result, he took a risky step and lost his girlfriend Dam (Hyeri) in the process.

Over the past few episodes of My Roommate is a Gumiho, Dam made it a priority to tell the complete truth to Woo-yeo. She was sure that any lies would only hurt him. She was ready to even actively avoid Seon-woo to ensure that Woo-yeo did not feel jealous or insecure.

However, none of this worked. Instead, Woo-yeo began to direct his efforts in My Roommate is a Gumiho towards getting the yeowu guseol (fox bead) to turn blue so that he can transform into a human. He wanted to do this as soon as possible because he was certain that he wanted to be a part of Dam's life.

Why did Dam want to break up with Woo-yeo in My Roommate is a Gumiho?

Woo-yeo used a fellow professor to collect energy, something he had refused to do after meeting Dam. Someone in the university captured what looked like an intimate moment between this professor and Woo-yeo, and the rumor spread fast.

It was speculated that he was in a relationship with this professor and no one in the university knew that Woo-yeo was dating Dam. When Seon-woo learned that Dam was, in fact, dating Woo-yeo, he tried to warn her about the rumors.

However, Woo-yeo deflected it by claiming that he had only gone out with the professor for coffee. It was only later that she saw the picture of him and headed out to confront him.

At this moment, Woo-yeo ended up appearing together with the said professor and looked guilty.

It only took a moment for Dam to understand that instead of hurting her, Woo-yeo chose to hurt someone else. She became extremely unhappy because he did not tell her the truth.

While she had worried that dishonesty might ruin their relationship, he did not seem to have any qualms.

Woo-yeo repeatedly tried to convince her to give him another chance, but he didn't deserve it at the moment. His actions also disappointed the fans. There are also the matter tropes that are done to death in Korean dramas by now.

From funny kimchi-making outfits to Dam slipping to fall multiple times only to be helped by men on the show — none of it did the show any good. Additionally, the appearance of the Mountain Spirit in My Roommate is a Gumiho just to push Woo-yeo into making a move towards becoming human is not going down too well with fans.

Fans continued to enjoy Kang Han-na's performance as Hye-sun in the show. Her subplot with Jae-jin is something that the audience found to be the only saving grace. This is at least in the case of My Roommate is a Gumiho Episode 12.

Despite the humor that stole the audience's heart in earlier episodes of My Roommate is a Gumiho, the show is not exactly impressing viewers. In fact, there are even comparisons between Doom at Your Service and My Roommate is a Gumiho.

Fans now wonder if My Roommate is a Gumiho will end up giving a bitter ending as opposed to Doom at Your Service, which had surprisingly made fans content with its happy ending.

