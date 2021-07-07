My Roommate is a Gumiho episode 13: Will Dam's antics help resolve her break up with Woo-yeo?

My Roommate is a Gumiho episode 13 resolved the misunderstanding between Woo-yeo (Jang Ki-yong) and Dam (Hyeri). This is why they broke up too. In episode 12, Dam said that they should break up. It was after she learned that he had used another woman to get energy.

Once she got over the initial shock in My Roommate is a Gumiho, she realized that she was still in love. Despite knowing what Woo-yeo considered his worst secret, Dam understood that it would not be easy to get over him.

She did try, but she was not successful. She took to alcohol and ranting to her friend, among other things. At this time, Hye-sun came forward and told Dam the truth. On the night that Woo-yeo realized that he wanted to grow old with Dam as a human, he noticed that his yeowu guseol had turned blue.

Blue is the color that it needed to be if he were interested in turning human. However, the transition was not permanent in My Roommate is a Gumiho. He assumed that it was Dam's energy. He was in a hurry to find a way to turn into a human being.

That is why he decided to hurt another human. As soon as Dam learned this, she decided to take the guseol back from Woo-yeo. However, Woo-yeo was worried that the guseol would suck her life force away. So he refused to hand it over to her.

A still of Dam in My Roommate is a Gumiho. (Instagram/tvndrama official)

Why did Dam try to cut the thread of fate in My Roommate is a Gumiho episode 13?

Every time she tried to plant a kiss and take the guseol back, he disappeared. The turning point came when Dam realized how much pressure Woo-yeo was under.

She realized the importance of turning into a human being was to this gumiho. So the first thing that she did was to get in touch with the Mountain Spirit (Go Gyung-pyo). She did this by attempting to cut the thread of fate.

The moment the knife touched the thread, the Mountain Spirit appeared. This time though, he told her an important truth. He revealed that the secret to turning human was not in the energy that Woo-yeo collected. It was not any form of energy. He revealed that Woo-yeo would have to feel human to become human.

He hinted that it was Woo-yeo feelings for Dam in My Roommate is a Gumiho that held the secret to Woo-yeo turning human. When Dam realized what the Mountain Spirit hinted at, she found a way to open up Woo-yeo's heart again.

She decided to move back into the house as the gumiho's roommate. Woo-yeo was shocked, more so, when he heard that she was going to help him turn human. Will she succeed by the end of My Roommate is a Gumiho?

Edited by Gautham Balaji