The Road: Tragedy of One: Release date, cast, plot, stills, teasers, and everything to know about upcoming K-drama

The Road: Tragedy of One is an upcoming K-drama that will air on tvN. The show will take over the slot previously occupied by the show My Roommate is a Gumiho. The show is directed by Kim No-won and written by Yoon Hee-hung.

Release date of The Road: Tragedy of One

The Road: Tragedy of One is slated for release on August 4, and will be broadcast at 10.30 pm KST.

Cast of The Road: Tragedy of One

Ji Jin-hee as Baek Soo-hyun

Ji Jin-hee is a popular star on a number of shows including Designated Survivor: 60 Days, Undercover, and Misty, among others. His most recent show was Netflix's Move to Heaven. He has also been a part of a number of films including Helios and Summer Snow.

He will play the role of Baek Soo-hyun, an ambitious news announcer who married the daughter of a conglomerate family for connections and influence.

Yoon Se-ah ss Seo Eun-soo

Actor Yoon Se-ah was seen in popular K-dramas such as Sky Castle, Melting Me Softly and Stranger 2. Aside from The Road: Tragedy of One, she will also be seen on upcoming JTBC show Snowdrop as well.

In the tvN drama, she plays the role of the rich daughter who was married off to a news announcer for the sake of connections and appearances.

Kim Hye-eun as Cha Seo-yeong

Actor Kim Hye-eun, who is popular for playing some of the most intriguing supporting characters including one in the Itaewon Class, will portray the role of a 42 year old BSN late night news anchor. She has always been hungry for success and that is what directs her actions.

Chun Ho-jin as Seo Gi-tae

Actor Chun Ho-jin is another supporting actor who has had an illustrious career. He has played quite a few roles that are impressive and in The Road: Tragedy of One, he will play as the 65 year old father of Seo Eun-soo.

Apart from being self-righteous and overbearing, he is the president of a leading conglomerate.

Kim Min-jun as Baek Yeon-woo

Child actor Kim Min-jun will play the role of Soo-hyeon and Eun-su's 12-year-old son.

Kang Sung-min as Oh Jang-ho

Actor Kang Sung-min, who has previously appeared in shows such as Fatal Promise, Return and It's My Life, will play a 41 year old documentary director and the husband of Eun-soo's younger sister, Eun-ho.

Kim Sung-soo as Sim Seok-hoon

Actor Kim Sung-soo will play the role of a 45 year old detective of the Metropolitan Investigation Unit. He was once the childhood friend of Soo-hyeon as they belonged to the same town.

However, they cut off ties after a middle school girl disappeared from their hometown, Yeongsan.

Other cast members:

The show has a long list of cast members and here's a list to keep audiences abreast of who's who in the show.

Ahn Nae-sang as Choi Nam-gyu

Lee Seo as Choi Se-ra

Nam Nam-won as Choi Jun-young

Kang Kyung-hun as Bae Baek-suk

Ha Min as Yang Yang

Jo Seong-jun as Seo Jeong-wook

Kim Roi-ha as Hwang Tae-seop

Hyun Woo-sung as Jo Sang-mu

Baek Ji-won as Kwon Yeo-jin

Oh Yong as Kang Jaeyeol

Joo Ye-eun as Park Mun-hwa

Lee Jong-hyuk as Yoon Dongpil

Jo Jung-hwan as Park Seong-hwan

Han Joo-wan as Kim Young-shin

Son Yeo-eun as Imido

Plot of the Road: Tragedy of One:

Baek Soo-hyun is a thriving news announcer who gets everything that he puts his mind to. This man has a plan and everything in his life has been tailored to fit that plan. This includes his marriage to Eun-soo as well.

The show will revolve around Eun-soo and Soo-hyun's life and how the two of them protect their family during tough times.

Stills and teasers of The Road: Tragedy of One

The teaser and stills for The Road: Tragedy of One was released on tvN's official social networking sites.

The show will follow in the footsteps of other celebrated series such as The World of the Married, Penthouse and more. The teasers definitely promise intrigue and suspense.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul