Who is Jason Cameron? 'Winter House' star has seen his fair share of losses

Bravo is set to launch a new show, Winter House, next week. It is a spin-off of Summer House, thus, the network has roped in several of its cast members to appear on the upcoming reality TV series.

Apart from the Southern Charm and Summer House cast, the reality show will also star four new members.

Jason Cameron is one of the newcomers who is an established model and is participating in Winter House to experience a fun winter getaway at a lodge in Stowe, Vermont.

Who is Jason Cameron?

Winter House cast member Jason Cameron originally hails from Rochester and is currently working for an NYC-based not-for-profit organization. The organization helps to empower youth by bringing change through personal style. Currently, Cameron is signed to One Management and recently made an appearance in a commercial for Color & Co by L’Oréal. He has also modeled for brands like Perry Ellis and Johnston & Murphy.

When he is not working, Cameron likes to party. His cast bio posted on Bravo’s website states that he is an extrovert who has an active social calendar which includes a lot of tequila.

Although his online profile and social media posts show that Cameron knows how to live a good life, his life is not all fairy tales. He has seen a fair share of losses which includes his mother’s death when he was a teenager. He was then raised by his grandmother, who also passed away at the age of 99.

Cameron’s bio reveals his purpose is to live every day to its fullest and it reads:

“Jason lives every day with the intention of making his angels [mother and grandmother] proud.”

Winter House Season 1 cast

Winter House’s concept is similar to Summer House, as the only major difference between the two shows is the season in which it takes place. The rowdy cast will be seen getting involved in hot tub hookups and snowy shenanigans during a two-week vacation in Stowe, Vermont.

The new reality show will consist of six episodes which will be filled with drama, romance, breakups, fights and a lot of entertainment. Winter House includes four newcomers: Cameron, Andrea Denver, Julia McGuire, and Gabrielle Kniery. The rest of the cast are well-known members from the original Bravo shows — Paige DeSorbo, Kyle Cooke, Ciara Miller, Craig Conover, Amanda Batula, Luke Gulbranson, Lindsay Hubbard and Austen Kroll.

Winter House Season 1 is all set to air its premiere episode on Bravo on Wednesday, October 20, at 9.00 PM Eastern Time (ET) and 8.00 PM Central Time (CT).

