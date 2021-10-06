‘Project Runway’ Season 19 full cast list: Meet Octavio Aguilar, Caycee Black and others from Bravo show

Bravo’s Project Runway is all set to return with a new season next week. For 18 seasons, the fashion reality show has successfully entertained viewers and now, fans are eagerly waiting for Season 19.

Project Runway is a reality TV series that welcomes 16 new designers to compete for a spot to showcase their collection at New York Fashion Week. This show is also a platform for budding designers to get recognition in the fashion industry. The winner will receive $250,000.

The official synopsis of Project Runway reads:

“Aspiring fashion designers compete for a chance to break into the industry in this reality competition. Each week, a designer is eliminated from the competition after exhibiting their work in front of a judges' panel.”

The designers that form the cast of 'Project Runway' Season 19

1) Octavio Aguilar

Octavio Aguilar is a Puerto Rican American from New Jersey, who is currently living in Miami, Florida. The 42-year-old, who shares a close bond with his single mother, believes he is a self-taught designer, even though he went to an art institute. This might be because he began sewing at the age of 12 when he was given his first sewing machine. From opening a small shop in his hometown to launching his own label, Aguilar has come a long way.

His label, Dope Tavio, focuses on making genderless avant-garde streetwear, which has been featured in multiple fashion editorials and music videos. The Project Runway designer aims to inspire people “to chase their dreams at any age.”

2) Caycee Black

The 40-year-old Brooklyn resident always felt inspired by women in old films who expressed themselves through their clothing. For Caycee Black, art was a way to escape and dream, and she is known to create ensembles using painted fabrics.

Her own fashion line, Caycee Black Collection, has been worn by several celebrities, including Lilly Singh, Drew Barrymore, Solange Knowles and Michelle Williams. Black achieved a milestone when she was named Women’s Wear Daily Best New Designer.

3) Bones Jones

Born and brought up in Virginia, Bones Jones started his career as a professional dancer and a Broadway artist. He has appeared as a background dancer for many icons like Beyoncé, Mariah Carey and Jennifer Lopez.

In 2019, Jones retired from his dancing career and launched his fashion line, House O Bones (HOB). His collection focuses on unisex fashion and everything lifestyle. According to his cast bio, his love for fashion began in childhood, when he used to watch his grandmother sew for her boutique.

4) Kristina Kharlashkina

Project Runway designer Kristina Kharlashkina has been brought up with strong work ethics and she gives credit to her rocket scientist father and teacher mother. Before entering the fashion world, Kharlashkina trained as a ballroom dancer. Soon she found her calling and completed her masters from the Royal Academy of Fine Arts in Antwerp, Belgium, one of the best art schools in the world.

Later, she worked under several reputed designers, such as Celine, Dolce & Gabbana, Carolina Herrera and Tom Ford. Kharlashkina’s fashion line focuses on “tomorrow’s fashion.”

In addition to the mentioned cast, other designers of Project Runway include Aaron Michael, Chasity Sereal, Coral Castillo, Shantall Lacayo, Meg Ferguson, Zayden Skipper, Prajjé Oscar Jean-Baptiste, Sabrina Spanta, Darren Apolonio, Katie Kortman, Kenneth Barlis and Anna Yinan Zhou.

'Project Runway' Season 19 judges

The upcoming season of Bravo’s highly anticipated show Project Runway is set to premiere on Thursday, October 14 at 9.00 pm (ET). The judges of Season 19 are Christian Siriano, Nina Garcia, Brandon Maxwell and Elaine Welteroth.

Project Runway will also welcome guest judges including Gigi Hadid, Wisdom Kaye, Andy Cohen, Taraji P. Henson, Jason Wu, Billy Porter, Christopher John Rogers and Karlie Kloss.

Edited by Sabine Algur