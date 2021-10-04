Where to watch "Project Runway" Season 19? Release date, trailer, and all about Bravo's reality show

Bravo's Project Runway is all set for its 19th season, premiering on Thursday, October 14, on Bravotv, and the next day on Peacocktv. This season is anticipated to be as over the top as it can get!

It will include returning judge Christian Siriano and Nina Garcia, Brandon Maxwell, and Elaine Welteroth.

Maxwell said of the new season:

"This is a new time for fashion. I think you represent that newness."

Sixteen new designers will compete for a spot to showcase their collection at New York Fashion Week and make a name for themselves in the fashion industry.

First look, details about Project Runway Season 19

Each Project Runway episode will be 90 minutes, filled with loads of fashion, sass, and drama. This season, we will see challenges such as a hauntingly chic look, an Avante Garde, and an unconventional cocktail dress.

For the first time, there will be a Real Housewives reunion outfit from The Real Housewives of Orange County, The Real Housewives of New York City, and The Real Housewives of Potomac. The shows will be held at cultural hotspots like Lincoln Center and the hidden gardens at Rockefeller Center.

Another feather in this season's hat includes an exciting panel of A-list guest judges such as Andy Cohen, Taraji P. Henson, Gigi Hadid, Wisdom Kaye, Jason Wu, Christopher John Rogers, Billy Porter, and Karlie Kloss.

The designer that'll win this season will receive $250,000 sponsored by Pilot FriXion Erasable Pens. Returning partners include Maybelline New York and TRESemmé, taking care of the makeup and hair.

Also Read

The Project Runway designers will also compete to showcase TRESemmé's Future Stylists Fund, which offers education and career opportunities to Black female hair artists. Also, a Maybelline challenge will be held at Rockefeller Center, positioning itself with the Maybelline's Sky High Mascara.

Something new this season in the show is a Visa challenge, emphasizing the small accessory businesses of New York City. The winning team will bag $25,000 for their own small business.

Edited by Ravi Iyer

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far