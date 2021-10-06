Who is Kristina Kharlashkina on 'Project Runway'? Russian designer is a trained ballroom dancer

The Project Runway Season 19 roster is diverse, and the line-up suggests that the showrunners are eager to treat people equally, regardless of their age, race, or ethnicity.

This year, the Bravo show is bringing together a group of 16 talented individuals including Kristina Kharlashkna. With a degree in fashion from a prestigious school and solid resume, the Russian designer is all set to make her mark on the show.

Who is Kristina Kharlashkina on Project Runway?

Project Runway star Kristina Kharlashkina is a 33-year-old is a trained ballroom dancer. She was ingrained with a very good work ethic by her parents, who encouraged her to love and pursue art.

Kristina was always fascinated by how a costume could completely elevate a performance. Her love for design was proof that her future beckoned a career in fashion. As a ballroom dancer, she was drawn towards clothing with a beautiful and wearable aesthetic.

Kristina was awarded a scholarship and graduated from one of the best arts schools in the world, the Royal Academy of Fine Arts in Antwerp, Belgium. After her master's in fashion, she moved to one of the fashion capitals of the world, New York City.

Kristina has worked for some of the biggest names in the industry such as Carolina Herrara, Tom Ford, Celine, and Dolce & Gabbana.

Her clothing line is inspired by the idea of "tomorrow's fashion", showcasing a playful and contemporary style.

About Project Runway

Bravo's Project Runway is all set for Season 19, and premiers on Thursday, October 14, on Bravo TV, and the next day on Peacock TV.

The show will include returning judges Christian Siriano, Nina Garcia, Brandon Maxwell, and Elaine Welteroth. Karlie Kloss will not be joining the show as a full-time judge this season, but will make a couple of guest appearances.

Sixteen new designers will compete for a spot to showcase their collection at New York Fashion Week and make a name for themselves in the fashion industry.

Each Project Runway episode will be 90 minutes, filled with loads of fashion, sass, and drama. This season will see challenges such as designing an unconventional cocktail dress.

This season includes an exciting panel of A-list guest judges including Andy Cohen, Taraji P. Henson, Gigi Hadid, Wisdom Kaye, Jason Wu, Christopher John Rogers, and Billy Porter.

