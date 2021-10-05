How old is Octavio Aguilar? 'Project Runway' designer runs a genderless avant-garde street-wear line

Project Runway premiered on Bravo 16 years ago, way back in 2004. After 18 successful seasons, fans are eager for season 19!

About Octavio Aguilar

Project Runway star Octavio Aguilar is a Puerto Rican American, born and brought up in New Jersey. He shares a very close bond with his single mother.

When Octavio was 12, he was gifted his first sewing machine. He immediately began making '90s clubwear, which then made him open his first clothing store in his hometown. He did go to the Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale for a year but considers himself a self-taught designer.

The 42-year-old designer took a ten-year hiatus from the world of fashion to work in interior design. But Octavio is back, bigger than ever, as owner and designer of his label, Dope Tavio, a genderless avant-garde street-wear line.

His work has been showcased in many fashion editorials and music videos. Artists such as Eryka Badu, Janet Jackson, and his muse, Sharaya J, have sported his looks. Octavio is now represented by Patricia Field in New York at the ARTFASHION gallery. He aims to inspire people to follow their dreams at any age.

Octavio Aguilar will be one of the 16 designers on the 19th season of 'Project Runway.'

About Project Runway

Bravo's Project Runway is all set for its 19th season, premiering on Thursday, October 14, on Bravotv, and the next day on Peacocktv. This season is anticipated to be as over the top as it can get!

It will include returning judge Christian Siriano, Nina Garcia, Brandon Maxwell, and Elaine Welteroth. Sixteen new designers will compete for a spot to showcase their collection at New York Fashion Week and make a name for themselves in the fashion industry.

This season each episode will be 90 minutes. We will see challenges such as a hauntingly chic look, an Avante Garde, and an unconventional cocktail dress.

This season includes an exciting panel of A-list guest judges such as Andy Cohen, Taraji P. Henson, Gigi Hadid, Wisdom Kaye, Jason Wu, Christopher John Rogers, Billy Porter, and Karlie Kloss.

