Who is Gabrielle Kniery on 'Winter House'? German model owns a line of bottled marinades and salsas

Bravo’s new show, Winter House, is gaining popularity even before its premiere. This is primarily due to the reality TV series being a spin-off of the network’s hit show Summer House.

Several well-known cast members of Summer House and Southern Charm are set for a winter getaway on the upcoming show. Winter House also includes some new faces and one of them is Gabrielle Kniery. She is a German model who is looking forward to experiencing snow with the boisterous crew who will spend the winter at a lodge in Stowe, Vermont.

Who is Gabrielle Kniery?

Bravo’s Winter House welcomes Gabrielle Kniery, who goes by the nickname Gabby. Born in St. Louis, the Midwest girl came with experience of facing the camera on reality shows as she appeared on America’s Next Top Model (ANTM) in 2010 as a contestant. Unfortunately, she was the first participant to be eliminated, but this didn’t stop Kniery from pursuing modeling.

She later worked with Fenton Moon Models and Centro Models, which led her to feature in multiple high-end magazines. Kniery has also modeled for Sephora PRO and Adidas Originals, and starred in many music videos, including Lana Del Rey's National Anthem, Beyonce's Pretty Hurts and Luke James' Strawberry Vapors.

Besides modeling, Kniery is also a poet and an entrepreneur. In 2016, she published her first poetry novel titled Unraveling and continued the same during the lockdown period. Last year, COVID-19 halted her industry, which forced her to start her own business. Her interest in food led her to launch a line of bottled salsas and marinades.

Meanwhile, her hard work and talent gave her the opportunity to be a part of Bravo’s spin-off show.

About Winter House Season 1

Winter House Season 1 features three more newcomers — Andrea Denver, Julia McGuire and Jason Cameron. Kniery and McGuire have known each other for a long time and are friends. Other cast members of the Winter House include Paige DeSorbo, Craig Conover, Amanda Batula, Kyle Cooke, Ciara Miller, Lindsay Hubbard, Luke Gulbranson and Austen Kroll.

The network recently dropped the Winter House trailer, which showed Kniery accusing Cooke of flirting with her. The St. Louis model is then seen laying in bed beside Conover, who is apparently dating DeSorbo. Fans are clearly curious and wondering how the housemates will react.

Winter House Season 1 is all set to premiere Wednesday, October 20, at 9.00 PM Eastern Time (ET) on Bravo.

