Where to watch 'Nightmare Alley'? Release date, teaser trailer and all about the psychological thriller

It's the year of the book-to-film adaptations, and director Guillermo del Toro is here to give viewers another hit with Nightmare Alley.

The plot of the film revolves around a corrupt con-man who teams up with a female psychiatrist to trick people into giving them money. Nightmare Alley is based on the 1946 novel of the same name by William Lindsay Gresham and is the second adaptation of his novel, following the 1947 version of it.

Here's everything viewers need to know about Nightmare Alley ahead of its release.

When is 'Nightmare Alley' expected to release?

Nightmare Alley is set to release on December 17 in theaters. The film has a star-studded cast including Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Toni Collette, Willem Dafoe, Richard Jenkins, Rooney Mara, Ron Perlman, David Strathairn, Mary Steenburgen, Mary Steenburgen, Holt McCallany, Clifton Collins Jr., Tim Blake Nelson, Jim Beaver, Mark Povinelli, Romina Power, Paul Anderson and David Hewlett.

Nightmare Alley is produced by TSG Entertainment and Double Dare You Productions, with screenplay by Guillermo del Toro and Kim Morgan.

The official synopsis for Nightmare Alley, as per Searchlight Pictures, reads:

"Stan Carlisle, an ambitious carny with a talent for manipulating people with a few well-chosen words, hooks up with Dr. Lilith Ritter, a psychiatrist who is even more dangerous than he is."

Check out the teaser trailer for 'Nightmare Alley'

The official teaser clip for Nightmare Alley was released in September and the official full-length trailer is yet to be released. The film is not a horror flick although its title might suggest otherwise, but instead it's 'just a straight, really dark story.' Nightmare Alley is already considered to be a top early contender for Best Picture and Best Director in the run for the Oscars, credits to winner Guillermo del Toro.

In an interview, director Guillermo del Toro stated:

“It has happened to me in the past with Crimson Peak, where people went in expecting a horror movie. But yes, this has no supernatural element. It’s based completely in a reality world. There is nothing fantastic. It’s a very different movie from my usual."

The teaser trailer for the film revealed Stan Carlisle (Bradley Cooper) in a fling with Dr. Lilith Ritter (Cate Blanchett), a psychiatrist who just might be more dangerous than he is. It also showcased its crime-drama side and its glamorous cast. Nightmare Alley appears to be set in the past among a circus, with characters that have a dark past or perhaps dark abilities.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Catch the neo-noir psychological thriller, Nightmare Alley, exclusively in theaters on December 17.

Edited by Danyal Arabi