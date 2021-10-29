Where to watch 'House of Gucci'? Trailer, release date and all about the biographical crime-drama film

The highly-anticipated biographical crime-drama, House of Gucci, will soon be hitting theaters. Based on the book, The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed, by Sara Gay Forden, the show was picked up by MGM for a film adaptation.

Directed by Ridley Scott and written by Roberto Bentivegna, House of Gucci will tell the true story of the assassination of Maurizio Gucci, the grandson of founder Guccio Gucci, who ran the famed fashion house in the 1980s and the collapse of the Gucci family’s fashion dynasty. Reggiani was tried and convicted of orchestrating her ex-husband’s murder in 1998.

Here's everything viewers need to know about MGM's House of Gucci.

When is 'House of Gucci' expected to release?

House of Gucci will premiere at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles before its theatrical release on November 24. It will also be available to stream on Paramount+. The film has a star-studded cast, quite literally, with Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jarel Leto, Al Pacino, Jeremy Irons, Salma Hayek, Jack Huston, Reeve Carney, Mehndi Nebbou, Mădălina Diana Ghenea and Miloud Mourad Benarama.

The official synopsis of MGM's House of Gucci reads:

“House of Gucci is inspired by the shocking true story of the family empire behind the Italian fashion house of Gucci. Spanning three decades of love, betrayal, decadence, revenge, and ultimately murder, we see what a name means, what it’s worth, and how far a family will go for control.”

The film, in addition to being literally on the luxury brand GUCCI, received attention for Gaga's iconic line in the first trailer: "Father, Son and House of Gucci."

Trailer for 'House of Gucci'

The first trailer for House of Gucci was released in July and prior to that, the news about the film broke when Gaga and Driver were spotted filming in Europe. It looks very Succession-ish due to the rich family element to it, offering a further look at the opulence and menace of the Gucci family’s world of high fashion. It showcases wild disco sequences, a blindingly white ski trip and the deadly conclusion. The film, judging from the trailer, is rich in fashion for obvious reasons, particularly focusing on the fashion of the '80s and '90s.

MGM offered another peek into the film by dropping another trailer, sending all Gucci fans into a frenzy. "I don't consider myself a particularly ethical person, but I'm fair," Gaga's Patrizia says at the beginning of the trailer and gushes about the name "Gucci", calling it "sweet" and "seductive."

The preview is set to the alluring beat of Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This) by the British pop duo Eurythmics, featuring the first meeting between socialite Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga), accompanied by her husband Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver), and the lavishly wealthy Italian family.

Catch the crime-drama film, House of Gucci on November 24 in theaters and on Paramount+.

Edited by Sabine Algur