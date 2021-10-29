Where to watch 'Happiness Ever After'? Release date, trailer, and all about drama-romance film

Netflix and rom-coms go hand-in-hand, especially with its upcoming release Happiness Ever After. A sequel to the 2016 box-office hit Happiness Is A Four-Letter Word, the film will pick up five years after the original movie and tackle themes like sisterhood and friendship.

The original film is based on a novel by Nozizwe Cynthia Jele of the same name and follows three women:

Zaza, a fashionable trophy housewife Nandi, a lawyer Princess, an art gallery owner

The three search for happiness while maintaining their image of success and acceptability.

When is Happiness Ever After expected to release?

The South-African film is set to release on November 10 at 12.30 pm (IST) on Netflix. Returning for the sequel are Khanyi Mbau, Renate Stuurman, and Richard Lukunku, with new additions to the cast being Yonda Thomas, Loyiso MacDonald, and Daniel Effiong.

Sadly, Mmbatho Montsho, who played Nandi in the first film, will not be returning for the sequel, and taking her place would be Nambita Ben-Mazwi.

According to Stuurman:

"We wanted to take audiences somewhere new. The story picks up five years later from where we left our characters, and it is on all of us (the cast, the producers, the crew) to take our audiences somewhere new."

Mbau added:

"The sequel lives independently from the book but obviously with some of the old characters returning to bring more drama and more sizzle in the sequel."

Trailer for Happiness Ever After

The thrilling new trailer for Happiness Ever After debuted last week. It revealed the leads living new chapters of life amid loss, family grudges, and new love. These phases resulted in self-discovery and re-evaluation as they faced new challenges.

The film is directed by Thabang Moleya, Ayanda Halimana wrote the screenplay, and Bongiwe Selane is onboard as producer. Happiness Ever After will be set in some of the most beautiful and lavish locations around Johannesburg.

Speaking of Happiness Ever After, Selane stated:

"I'm super-excited about Happiness Ever After and being able to continue the uber-relatable story of sisterhood, friendship, and love. It is my sincere hope that the film resonates with audiences, and they fall back in love with their favorites and the new faces too."

Readers can catch Happiness Ever After on November 10 on Netflix and enjoy the twists and turns of the romantic drama.

Edited by Ravi Iyer