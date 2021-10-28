Where to watch 'The Unlikely Murderer'? Release date, trailer and all about the crime-drama series

Netflix is ready to shift from horror to crime drama this season with The Unlikely Murderer, a treat for true crime lovers. Directed by Swedish filmmakers Charlotte Brändström and Simon Kaijser, the mini-series is written by Wilhelm Behrman and Niklas Rockström.

Based on a book of the same name by Thomas Pettersson, the five-part Swedish-language original is based on the story of Stig Engström - the probable killer of the Swedish prime minister, Olof Palme in 1986.

Here's everything viewers need to know about Netflix's The Unlikely Murderer ahead of its premiere.

When is 'The Unlikely Murderer' expected to release?

The mini-series is set to release on Friday, November 5 at 12.30PM (IST) with all of its five episodes available to stream on Netflix the same day. The Unlikely Murderer stars Robert Gustafsson, Peter Andersson, Mikael Persbrandt, Björn Bengtsson, Joel Spira, Shanti Roney, Torkel Petersson, Emil Almén and Eva Melander.

The official synopsis for The Unlikely Murderer states:

"A fictional interpretation of how Stig Engström, the graphic designer who was named as the probable murderer of Sweden's prime minister Olof Palme, managed to elude justice right up to his death through a combination of audacity, luck and a perplexed police force."

Trailer for 'The Unlikely Murderer'

The trailer for The Unlikely Murderer was released earlier this month on Netflix's YouTube Channel. The preview starts off with Olof Palme's murder on a winter night back in 1986 and the suspect is Stig Engström, who keeps changing his stories for the attention also going from passive bystander to an active interloper through various interrogations and media interviews. Towards the end of the trailer, viewers will see Stig looking a bit worried as his friend jokes about how one way or the other he will get caught.

The author, Thomas Pettersson, whose findings led to the creation of the Netflix series, stated:

"When I started looking into the Palme murder in 2007 and discovered 'The Skandia man', I could barely believe my eyes. His testimony seriously deviated from every other testimony at the crime scene. It was so obvious 'The Skandia man' could be the murderer – why hadn't he been arrested and interrogated?"

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Catch The Unlikely Murderer on November 5 on Netflix to unveil one of the biggest murder mysteries of recent times.

Edited by Danyal Arabi