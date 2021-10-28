"Everything I worked hard for is over": Kevin Hart is flummoxed in 'True Story' trailer

The trailer for Netflix's True Story just dropped and Kevin Hart is making his first drama series debut alongside Wesley Snipes.

The seven-episode limited series is written by Eric Newman and revolves around stand-up superstar, The Kid. The Kid gets involved in a matter of life and death when an evening with his brother, Carlton, threatens to destroy the life he has built.

Directed by Stephen Williams and Hanelle Culpepper, with Eric Newman as the showrunner and Charles Murray as the executive producer, the twisty crime thriller series is bound to bring binging pleasure.

Here's everything viewers need to know about Netflix's True Story.

When is 'True Story' expected to release?

The series is set to release on November 24 and will stream on Netflix at 12.30PM (IST). Besides Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes, True Story stars Tawny Newsome, Will Catlett, Paul Adelstein, Theo Rossi, Ash Santos, John Ales, Chris Diamantopoulos, Lauren London and Billy Zane as well.

When asked about his role as Kid in True Story, Kevin Hart stated:

“This was an opportunity for me to step outside of my norm and partake in a genre of this craft that I never imagined that I would get to… I wanted to make sure that it was something that I could do and have my fan base really believe in, respect, and say, ‘We’ve actually witnessed him work his way to get here.'”

Trailer for 'True Story'

The trailer for True Story was released yesterday and it begins with The Kid (Kevin Hart) at the height of his stardom as a stand-up comic who has sold out stadiums across the country. However, he reunites with his brother Carlton (Wesley Snipes) at a tour stop in Philadelphia and soon things begin to spiral out of control. The duo gets stuck between being pursued by the police, attacked by criminals and embroiled in shoot-outs.

Towards the end of True Story's trailer, The Kid is seen in an orange jumpsuit, possibly in prison and he chillingly says: "Now I’ve got a lot more to lose than just my career."

True Story asks viewers how far they would go if they don't know where their loyalties lie, and what one would do to keep everything they worked so hard for. Thrillers of the past are all about the cost of fame and fortune but not many show what happens when the secrets behind that fame are exposed.

