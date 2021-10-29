'Doctor Who' Season 13 guest cast list: Kevin McNally and others star in drama series

BBC is all set to drop the latest season of its popular series, Doctor Who. The upcoming season will only have six episodes, and will also see Jodie Whittaker bid farewell to the show.

Titled Doctor Who: Flux, the show will continue to explore the Doctor's past and the Timeless Child. The main characters this season will focus on themselves, with several new faces joining the cast as regulars and guests.

The official synopsis for Doctor Who Season 13 reads:

"Since their last epic battle in Revolution of the Daleks, the Doctor (Jodie Whittaker) and Yaz (Mandip Gill) have been exploring the universe together but with the Doctor now questioning everything about her past there, she will undoubtedly be searching for answers. Series 13 is set to introduce some terrifying new adversaries."

'Doctor Who' Season 13 ensemble guest cast

The trailer for the upcoming season of Doctor Who was released last week, revealing Jodie Whittaker and Mandip Gill reprising their roles as The Doctor and Yazmin Khan, respectively, along with some brand new faces being introduced. John Bishop, Jacob Anderson, Craig Parkinson, Blake Harrison, Annabel Scholey, Robert Bathurst, and Sara Powell will be seen as the new cast members in the series.

Here's a look at the guest cast of BBC's Doctor Who Season 13.

Kevin McNally

English actor and writer Kevin McNally is known for portraying Joshamee Gibbs in the Pirates of the Caribbean film series. He started off his acting career with series like I, Claudius, Poldark, Supernatural, Dad's Army and has worked in movies like Kingdom Hearts III, Valkyrie, and Conspiracy. McNally has also written a few episodes in series such as Minder, Boon, and Lock, Stock. He will be guest-starring in BBC's Doctor Who Season 13.

Robert Bathurst

Robert Bathurst in Downton Abbey (Image via IMDb)

Robert Bathurst is an English actor who has appeared in numerous TV series and sitcoms over the years such as Blackadder, Red Dwarf, Joking Apart, Cold Feet, My Dad's the Prime Minister, The Three Sisters, Downton Abbey, Wild at Heart, Present Laughter, Blithe Spirit and many more. He will be making a guest appearance on the upcoming season of BBC's Doctor Who.

Thaddea Graham

Chinese-born Northern Irish actress Thaddea Graham is known for her television roles in Curfew, The Letter for the King, The Irregulars, and Us. Graham will be guest-starring in BBC's Doctor Who Season 13.

The series will also have guest appearances by Blake Harrison, Craig Parkinson, Sara Powell, Annabel Scholey, Gerald Kyd, Penelope Ann McGhie, Rochenda Sandall, Sam Spruell, Craige Els, Steve Oram, Nadia Albina, Jonathan Watson, Sue Jenkins, and Paul Broughton.

Watch the latest season of Doctor Who on October 31 on BBC One, BBC America, and BBC iPlayer, with new episodes releasing every week.

