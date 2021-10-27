 Why did Jodie Whittaker quit 'Doctor Who'? Actress announces departure ahead of series' Season 13 premiere 

The alien adventure series, Doctor Who, is releasing its 13th installment this Halloween. Unfortunately, this season will be Jodie Whittaker a.k.a the Doctor's last one. Titled Doctor Who: Flux, the season will include six episodes, with new ones releasing every week.

Jodie made her announcement of departure shortly after revealing the trailer for the new season, alongside showrunner Chris Chibnall also bidding farewell to Doctor Who. Whittaker's time as the lead will come to an end with a trio of Doctor Who specials in 2022, followed by a fall special celebrating the series' centennial anniversary.

When announcing her departure, Whittaker said:

"In 2017 I opened my glorious gift box of size 13 shoes," Whittaker said upon the announcement of her departure. "I could not have guessed the brilliant adventures, worlds and wonders I was to see in them. My heart is so full of love for this show, for the team who make it, for the fans who watch it and for what it has brought to my life."

What does the future hold for 'Doctor Who'?

Jodie Whittaker has been portraying the role of the 13th Doctor since 2018 and upon her departure from the series, she announced that she would be handing over the keys to the TARDIS in 2022.

Chris Chibnall, who became the showrunner for Doctor Who in 2018, the same year Whittaker debuted on television as the first female Doctor, previously said in a statement that:

"Jodie and I made a 'three series and out' pact with each other at the start of this once-in-a-lifetime blast."

As for the future of the series, Russell T. Davies will return in 2023. He was credited with the series as the showrunner in 2005 before handing over the reins to Steven Moffat in 2009. Season 13 of Doctor Who will see the return of Mandip Gill as Yasmin Khan, who will be joined by new cast members John Bishop as Dan and Jacob Anderson, who will be seen portraying the role of Vinder.

The teaser for the upcoming season of Doctor Who acted as a transmitter from Whittaker's Doctor where she warned viewers that 'the Flux is coming', also revealing the classic Doctor Who villains including the Sontarans and Weeping Angels.

Season 13 of Doctor Who is titled Flux and will premiere on October 31 on BBC One, BBC America, and BBC iPlayer with new episodes weekly.

